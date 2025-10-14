World Test Championship Points Table: India Clinches 2-0 Series Sweep Over West Indies

The West Indies seven wicket shattering second Test action in the Arun Jaitley stadium has positioned India at the top of the list of the World Test Championship (WTC) 202527. India started the Day 5 with a small target of 121, and had only 58 more left to achieve the target. This was the reason that KL Rahul comfortably secured the team since he was the only batsman who batted through to the end, without leaving a blemish in the score card. Such collaboration between Rahul and Sai Sudharsan with 39 runs proved to be handy and the second wicket of 79 runs played a vital role. It was however not too high a target even when two of them fell to off spinner Roston Chase.

World Test Championship Points Table 2025

John Campbell and Shai Hope had repelled it, once, at least, with between 79 and 149 defendants, and a repulse of last resort, with between 149 and 58, of Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales. Their ambition was a burden to the tolerance of India, yet the bowlers of the hosts, such as Bumrah and Kuldeep, were able to achieve breakthroughs and restrain the visitors. It is a claim by India to the longest format of the game to the West Indies. Wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel (6 not out) and Rahul saw to it that they did not receive another hit and the game was won in 35.2 overs.

India Clinches 2-0 Series Sweep Over West Indies And Tops World Test Championship Points Table 2025

This win has propelled India up the WTC rankings that is an indication of their frequent outlay in the repetitive cycle. This momentum will be what the team will be pursuing when taking part in other future challenges in the tournament. The young players such as Sudharsan and Jurel also get confidence in the victory and this is a sign of the maturity and balance in the India squad. Now the Indians and the analysts would wait with bated breath to see how India can continue with this figure as the competition increases intensely in the later stages of the WTC cycle with one eye no doubt regarding the making of the points that would place it on the final stage.

