Ravi Shastri On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future ‘Hangs In Balance’

The suggestion that the ODI future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is not so secure is rather controversial and was made by former India coach Ravi Shastri, particularly considering the fact that the World Cup is scheduled to be held in 2027. He pointed out that the impending 3 match ODI series against Australia will be a conclusive litmus test on both the stalwarts.

What Did Ravi Shastri Say On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future?

Shastri commented that Rohit and Kohli would take unmatched experience to table but their further retention would be at fitness, form and motivation. He used their cases as a comparison with Steve Smith who had, at his own will, pledged to retire in ODIs in Australia and noted that it is up to the players of their own will. Rohit who is 38 and Kohli who is 36 have no more Tests or even T20Is but only ODIs as their platform in the international arena since their retirement.

India vs Australia ODIs

The Australia series will provide the light on whether they are still included in the long term ODI planning of India. Shubman Gill has been given the new ODI captain position by India yet the inclusion of Rohit and Kohli in the team might give the team a strong leadership presence and diversity. The two players have been diligent with regard to fitness eg Rohit is said to have lost weight and has been undergoing intensive net sessions in Mumbai. At the conclusion of the series in Australia, Shastri is of the view that Rohit and Kohli will be in a position to understand themselves whether they are mentally and physically prepared to continue in the longing direction of 2027. Their future performance and the continuation will largely depend on their attitude and performance and that is what will render this upcoming series one of the most crucial in their careers.

