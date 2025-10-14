LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china haryana news donald trump Argentina vs australia business news india news china
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ravi Shastri On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future ‘Hangs In Balance’

Ravi Shastri On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future ‘Hangs In Balance’

Ravi Shastri has alluded that the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in terms of the futures of the ODI matches is not yet clear before the 2027 world cup, and body fitness will be a determining factor of how long they last. The following ODI series against Australia will be an important test to both the veterans as they determine their fitness to be in another campaign.

(Image Credit: ICC/ANI)
(Image Credit: ICC/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 14, 2025 10:09:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ravi Shastri On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future ‘Hangs In Balance’

The suggestion that the ODI future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is not so secure is rather controversial and was made by former India coach Ravi Shastri, particularly considering the fact that the World Cup is scheduled to be held in 2027. He pointed out that the impending 3 match ODI series against Australia will be a conclusive litmus test on both the stalwarts.

What Did Ravi Shastri Say On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future?

Shastri commented that Rohit and Kohli would take unmatched experience to table but their further retention would be at fitness, form and motivation. He used their cases as a comparison with Steve Smith who had, at his own will, pledged to retire in ODIs in Australia and noted that it is up to the players of their own will. Rohit who is 38 and Kohli who is 36 have no more Tests or even T20Is but only ODIs as their platform in the international arena since their retirement. 

India vs Australia ODIs

The Australia series will provide the light on whether they are still included in the long term ODI planning of India. Shubman Gill has been given the new ODI captain position by India yet the inclusion of Rohit and Kohli in the team might give the team a strong leadership presence and diversity. The two players have been diligent with regard to fitness eg Rohit is said to have lost weight and has been undergoing intensive net sessions in Mumbai. At the conclusion of the series in Australia, Shastri is of the view that Rohit and Kohli will be in a position to understand themselves whether they are mentally and physically prepared to continue in the longing direction of 2027. Their future performance and the continuation will largely depend on their attitude and performance and that is what will render this upcoming series one of the most crucial in their careers. 

Also Read: It’s Official, Lionel Messi To Grace Kochi Pitch As Argentina Faces Australia!

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 10:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: India Vs Australia ODIsRavi ShastriRohit Sharma And Virat KohliRohit Sharma Virat KohliRohit Sharma World Cup 2027Virat Kohli World Cup 2027World Cup 2027

RELATED News

Canadian soccer team trains in New Jersey ahead of friendly against Colombia

Soccer -Benin confident ahead of World Cup qualifier with Nigeria

Saudi coach Renard say Iraq game most important of his career

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Should Smriti Mandhana Replace Harmanpreet Kaur As India’s Captain?

IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Big Names Likely To Be Retained And Released By All 10 Teams

LATEST NEWS

Tata Motors Shares Trade Ex-CV Today: What Tata Motors Shareholders Need To Know About The 1:1 Share And The Demerger

BRIEF-DNO Q3 Gross Operated Production In Kurdistan 46,572 Boepd

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 14-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Ravi Shastri On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future ‘Hangs In Balance’

Maharashtra Board Exam 2026: SSC, HSC Exam Dates OUT, Complete List of Theory and Practical Exam Dates

LG India Share Price: IPO Listing Update, Allotment Status & Grey Market Premium | All You Need To Know

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Hold Steady As Earnings, IPO Buzz Drive Sentiment

FA Cup Results

IPS Y Puran Kumar’s Suicide Case: Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur Sent On Leave

Diwali 2025: Check School Holiday Dates in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat & More

Ravi Shastri On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future ‘Hangs In Balance’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ravi Shastri On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future ‘Hangs In Balance’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ravi Shastri On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future ‘Hangs In Balance’
Ravi Shastri On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future ‘Hangs In Balance’
Ravi Shastri On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future ‘Hangs In Balance’
Ravi Shastri On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Future ‘Hangs In Balance’
QUICK LINKS