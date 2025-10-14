It’s Official, Lionel Messi To Grace Kochi Pitch As Argentina Faces Australia!

It is confirmed that Argentina will come to Kerala in November to play Australia in a friendly match on 17 November at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi and the captain of Argentina Lionel Messi will lead FIFA world cup champions. The organisers have denied speculation that Argentina would withdraw the Indian tour, or change the venue, as fake news. A managing director of Reporter Broadcasting Company was confirmed of the plans by Anto Augustine, he gave the information with reference to the direct assurances made by the Argentina Football Association (AFA).

Lionel Messi To Grace Kochi Pitch As Argentina Faces Australia

In the first place, Argentina plays a friendly match against Angola, and then she is going to Kochi to perform against Australia. The game is well structured, the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium is undergoing a renovation cost of about 70 crore, and the game implies the modernization of the facilities in terms of seating, floodlights, security, new parking area and fresh infrastructure. The organisers are supposed to have them done by the close of the month of November. As part of the touring team, Messi should be on that list, as well as players from the team like Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo de Paul, and others.

Lionel Messi In Kochi vs Australia

Moreover, we have heard rumors that Kochi may host a second match between Australia and it is a match that is yet to be finalized and may happen during that international window. Druid Sport is also a recent development in involvement in the Argentina Football Association who have made them their exclusive commercial partner in the Indian subcontinent which will also help them to intensify their involvement in the region and enhance the experiences of their fans. All in all, the event will be a premiere event to the fans of the football game in Kerala and India as a whole, as it will provide them with a rare opportunity to watch international football superstars such as Messi in action, with well developed infrastructure and unambiguous organisational intentions.

