Crying for ‘Saiyaara’: Are Viral Theatre Reactions Genuine or a Paid Act?

The release of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s first film, “Saiyaara,” was greeted by the viral explosion of emotional theatre videos, especially that of a fan sobbing uncontrollably, and netizens are asking questions: are these genuine, unfiltered reactions of real people, or are they a cleverly calculated activity amounting to “paid promotion”?

The movie, directed by Mohit Suri, has not only turned into a buzz for its plot and acting by the newcomers, but also for the over-the-top displays of emotion seen in theaters. With people passing out to others openly crying, the videos have inundated social media, turning “Saiyaara” into a trending topic and eliciting a collective raising of an eyebrow from an incredulous online community.

Decoding Viral Emotions: Authenticity vs. Strategy

The very intensity of some “Saiyaara” theatre reactions has prompted widespread speculation regarding their genuineness. Although spontaneous emotional reactions to film are by no means novel, the ubiquity and extremity of these specific videos have heightened suspicion about paid promotional strategies.







In a time where social media buzz can break or make a movie, the concept of planting highly invested “fans” in cinemas strategically to create buzz is not that far-fetched. Industry people talk of the increasing phenomenon of “influencer marketing” spreading to mainstream environments, and reactions in cinemas can be viewed as an extension of this.

Considering that the emotional reactions to the #Saiyaara movie are genuine and not performative, it’s baffling why anyone would find it funny to see people deeply moved or even breaking down. Let people feel. pic.twitter.com/IboBaKxnUc — Ujjwal (@i_ujjwaljha) July 24, 2025







Still, the genre of the film must be taken into account a romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri, who made his name with sensitive storytelling and chart-topping music. The heartbreak and pining-of-sorts that the film offers, along with its potential for a solid soundtrack, might truly resonate with a youthful audience and create great, real-life reactions. The controversy is whether these extremely viral moments are spontaneous expressions of emotion or strategically designed content for optimal online effect.

The Saiyaara Effect: Power of the Crowd

These widely shared theatre clips, whether intentional or not, have undoubtedly contributed to the “Saiyaara” craze. The image of audience members moved to tears by the film makes for an interesting story, attracting curious moviegoers who wish to feel the same way.

Such a shared experience, either spontaneous or even provoked, generates a sense of shared experience and FOMO (fear of missing out), generating footfalls at cinemas.

Simply asking if the videos are real actually having the effect of keeping the movie on the public radar, creating more discussion and, ultimately, more publicity. In the contemporary world of movie marketing, wherein word-of-mouth competition comes face to face with good old’ advertising, the “Saiyaara” phenomenon speaks volumes about the changing tactics employed to win over audience attention and translate it into box office gold.

