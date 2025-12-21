LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Days After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed By Fans At Hyderabad Launch Event; Netizens Call Chaos 'Pathetic' | Watch Video

Days After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed By Fans At Hyderabad Launch Event; Netizens Call Chaos ‘Pathetic’ | Watch Video

Days after Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed at a Hyderabad event, Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced a similar crowd chaos. Security struggled to guide her through fans. Netizens slammed the behaviour, calling it ‘pathetic’ and unsafe for celebrities.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed Days After Nidhhi Agerwal. (Photo: IG/vk_vlogger1)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed Days After Nidhhi Agerwal. (Photo: IG/vk_vlogger1)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 21, 2025 19:50:03 IST

Days After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed By Fans At Hyderabad Launch Event; Netizens Call Chaos ‘Pathetic’ | Watch Video

Barely a few days after actress Nidhhi  Agerwal was mobbed by fans for the song launch event of The Raja Saab, Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also mobbed by a throng of fans in a similar manner in a famous shopping district in Hyderabad on Sunday.

On viral videos on Reddit and Instagram, Samantha is seen in a silk saree, struggling to move around with the assistance of security personnel. However, the actress was able to maintain her calm and smiled at her fans, despite the situation getting out of hand.

Netizens Criticize Public Conduct

This incident created widespread ire on social media, with fans being criticized for their actions. A social media user commented, “Pathetic,” while another posted, “Fans don’t understand limits, even after the Rajasaab incident?”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vamshi Krishna (@vk_vlogger1)



Some comments pointed out the regular safety issues at celebrity events in South India, with one of them saying, “Celeb devotion is on another level in the South. They either harm themselves or the celeb in these events.”

Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed Days

She wasn’t the only one; another girl, Nidhhi Agerwal, had a similar experience at Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB)’s Lulu Mall while promoting a song for her upcoming release, *The Raja Saab*. Videos from the programme showed her struggling to get to her car as fans pushed her around.

KPHB police later filed a suo motu case against the mall administration and organizers of the event since they had failed to seek pre-authorization for conducting the promotional event. Inspector S. Rajashekar Reddy confirmed the investigation process.

Celebrity Events: Concern for Security

The two consecutive incidents involving mobs of fans underscore the steady challenges of ensuring safety for actors at public gatherings in India. Netizens have been demanding enhanced security and crowd control based on the two incidents.

Current Projects and Personal Life of Samantha

Recently, Samantha tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru on December 1 in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The actress confirmed her wedding via her social media post.

Samantha is currently working professionally with Raj & DK for the upcoming series ‘Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom’, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The series is currently under production and set to release in 2026.

Footage of the Events Becomes Viral

Footage of the Hyderabad show has been going viral, featuring a struggling Samantha escorted by members of her security team. The incident has raised a few eyebrows once again, pointing towards the safety of celebs at events in India.

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 7:50 PM IST
QUICK LINKS