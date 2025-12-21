LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Gurram Paapi Reddy' Movie Review: Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah's Hilarious Yet Overindulgent Telugu Con Comedy

'Gurram Paapi Reddy' Movie Review: Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah's Hilarious Yet Overindulgent Telugu Con Comedy

Gurram Paapi Reddy: Gurram Paapi Reddy, this week’s Telugu release, bursts onto the screen with boundless energy and a bag full of comic ideas. Much like an overenthusiastic teenager, the film is vibrant, playful and wildly confident, but also prone to going overboard. While its infectious humour keeps audiences engaged, the film occasionally struggles to rein itself in.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 21, 2025 15:00:07 IST

Gurram Paapi Reddy, this week's Telugu release, bursts onto the screen with boundless energy and a bag full of comic ideas. Much like an overenthusiastic teenager, the film is vibrant, playful and wildly confident, but also prone to going overboard. While its infectious humour keeps audiences engaged, the film occasionally struggles to rein itself in.

Familiar Setup, Fresh Chaos

The film initially echoes the vibe of Jathi Ratnalu, with Brahmanandam once again playing a judge, this time Vaidyanathan, who dishes out unusually harsh punishments, not for crimes, but for sheer foolishness. Naresh Agastya’s Gurram Paapi Reddy, along with Chilipi (Vamshidhar Goud), Goyyi (Jeevan Kumar) and Military (Rajkumar Kasireddy), are small-time crooks whose bad decisions land them behind bars. After serving time, the group reunites, now joined by Soudamini (Faria Abdullah).

The similarities end there, as the film soon charts its own unpredictable path.

Following a failed jewellery store heist, the gang accepts a seemingly easy assignment, swapping a dead body from Srisailam with another in a Hyderabad graveyard. What starts as a low-risk task quickly turns chaotic when a hidden motive linked to a pre-Independence royal gift emerges. The core conflict is set before the interval, but the narrative continues to pile on twists, backstories and fresh complications.

Laughs Galore, But Too Much Stuffing

Director’s commitment to comedy is evident, with sharp writing, situational humour and punchy one-liners. The actors play their parts with restraint, letting the absurdity speak for itself. However, the second half becomes overcrowded with subplots, flashbacks, new characters and coincidences. The humour remains intact, but the 160-minute runtime begins to feel stretched.

The ensemble cast shares strong chemistry, with Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah standing out. Yogi Babu delivers memorable laughs despite limited screen time, while Brahmanandam is in top form, making this one of his best recent performances. A clever climax ties the chaos together and rescues the film from fatigue.

ALSO READ: A True-Blue Sindhi: How ‘Dhurandhar’ Rewrote Ranveer Singh’s Karachi Roots | Explained

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 3:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

