Home > Entertainment > A True-Blue Sindhi: How 'Dhurandhar' Rewrote Ranveer Singh's Karachi Roots | Explained

Dhurandhar: Fifteen years after making a memorable debut in Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer Singh has come full circle with Dhurandhar, a film that subtly mirrors his own family history. Back in year 2010, the actor stunned audiences as the street-smart, ambitionless Delhi boy Bittoo Sharma, a performance so convincing that many assumed he was actually from West Delhi.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 21, 2025 14:01:48 IST

Dhurandhar: Fifteen years after making a memorable debut in Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer Singh has come full circle with Dhurandhar, a film that subtly mirrors his own family history. Back in 2010, the actor stunned audiences as the street-smart, ambitionless Delhi boy Bittoo Sharma, a performance so convincing that many assumed he was actually from West Delhi.

The illusion surprised even those close to him. Ranveer, whose full name is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani, is a Mumbai-born actor from a Sindhi family, born in 1985 to Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.

From Mumbai To Karachi: A Backstory

Ranveer’s roots trace back to Karachi. His paternal grandparents, Sunder Singh Bhavnani and actor Chand Burke, migrated to Bombay during the Partition of 1947. That connection gains fresh relevance in Dhurandhar, where a significant portion of the story unfolds in Lyari, a neighbourhood in Karachi’s Sindh province.

Though unintentional, the setting creates an emotional parallel between the actor’s personal history and his latest on-screen journey.

Role In Dhurandhar

In the film, Ranveer plays Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian intelligence officer tasked with dismantling terror networks across the border. To survive in hostile territory, his character adopts the identity of Humza Ali Mazari, a Baloch man who arrives in Karachi from Lahore in search of work and meaning.

The layers are striking: a Mumbai-born Sindhi actor plays a Sikh spy who disguises himself as a Baloch in Pakistan’s Sindh province, a quiet nod to Ranveer’s own ancestral past.

Style And Stardom

Off screen, Ranveer remains unapologetically flamboyant. After wrapping Dhurandhar, he surprised fans by going beardless, later reappearing in a cleaner, more restrained look. With Don 3 expected to go on floors soon, his style may be evolving, but one thing remains unchanged, his love for bling and bold fashion.

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 2:01 PM IST
