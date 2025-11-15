LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgan Film Opens Decently, Setting Up Strong Weekend Jump Ahead

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgan Film Opens Decently, Setting Up Strong Weekend Jump Ahead

De De Pyaar De 2 opens with ₹8.75 crore on Day 1, showing strong evening growth and positive word of mouth. Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, and R. Madhavan’s performances boost momentum, setting the film up for a promising weekend toward a ₹30 crore total.

De De Pyaar De 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection (Pc: X)
De De Pyaar De 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 15, 2025 15:09:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgan Film Opens Decently, Setting Up Strong Weekend Jump Ahead

Ajay Devgn’s comeback to the romantic-comedy film type with De De Pyaar De 2 has been greeted with a fair start at the box office; this film opened at about $8.75 crore net on the first day. Though there were some industry estimates that suggested a start in the double digits, still, this number can be taken as a good omen for the sequel as it is a case with the franchise’s long-standing popularity, even in the absence of a national holiday or significant ticket offers. 

The film that picks up where the story of Ashish (Devgn) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) goes as they try to deal with new family relations, gave quite a good signal for the whole day as the morning and afternoon shows were moderately occupied but this doubled during the evening and night screenings.

The powerful attraction of the leading actors, including the versatile R. Madhavan, together with the good audience feedback for the film’s mix of comedy and drama, has created a favorable situation for an important increase during the critical first weekend.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Momentum

Even though the starting number was less than the original De De Pyaar De’s Day 1 collection of $10.41 crore (which included Thursday previews), the sequel’s performance is not at all disappointing.

The initial figures show that the movie has already created Box Office Momentum through the end of the day, with night show occupancies showing a big rise. This late-day traction is a good sign that positive word of mouth is already reaching the target audience families and young couples who will likely contribute heavily to the collections on Saturday and Sunday.

The gradual increase in attendance, which resulted in an overall Hindi occupancy of about 14.05% on Friday, indicates a very good foundation for the movie’s theater run.

De De Pyaar De 2 Weekend Outlook And Star Power

The performance of the movie in the coming two days will be under the full influence of the current buzz, and hence, it will have to maintain and even grow the buzz at the same time.

The main asset of the film is the Star Power and the very popular Romantic Comedy genre, which, so to say, is the very thing that attracts the audience consistently only for the opening stage and not for the whole period of screenings.

Devgn’s long established bond with family viewers, together with the liveliness the newcomers have brought into the cast, should lead to good sales, maybe even a weekend total close to the $30 crore net mark. If the film keeps going up as it is now, it will have the strong emotional bond and the situational comedy to gain more audience and be considered a respectable success in the coming days.

Also Read: ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 3:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ajay devgnDe De Pyaar De 2

RELATED News

‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Trailer Out: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon Bring a Powerful Love Story Back to the Big Screen

Watch: Dhanush Opens Up, Calls Love ‘An Overrated’ Emotion After Divorce From Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Girija Oak Godbole Reacts As Her Morphed Photos Go Viral, Saying ‘My 12-Year-Old Son Might See Them, This Is Terrifying’

Karisma Kapoor vs Priya Sachdeva: High-Stakes Battle Over Sunjay Kapur’s Assets

Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs

LATEST NEWS

Red Fort Metro Reopens After Delhi Blast Scare: Check Which Gates Are Operational

Employee Quits Saying, “I do not …” On Reddit, Asked To Mark WFH As Leave

Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Secured More Votes Than BJP, Still Lost Bihar Elections Due To This Reason

Why Was RK Singh Suspended? BJP Cracks Whip On Former Union Minister A Day After NDA’s Big Bihar Victory

Adani Group To Invest ₹63,000 Crore In Assam With Mega Thermal And Renewable Projects

Is The Mahagathbandhan In Shock? Rahul Gandhi Joins Mallikarjun Kharge In High-Level Congress Meet Post-Bihar Defeat

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgan Film Opens Decently, Setting Up Strong Weekend Jump Ahead

Bihar Election 2025 vs 2020: Seat Share, Vote Share, What Triggered NDA’s Massive Surge & Why MGB Failed

NDA’s Big Bihar Win: What Does It Mean For National Politics And Opposition Plans For 2026?

“No Sorrow In Defeat, No …”: See RJD’s Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgan Film Opens Decently, Setting Up Strong Weekend Jump Ahead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgan Film Opens Decently, Setting Up Strong Weekend Jump Ahead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgan Film Opens Decently, Setting Up Strong Weekend Jump Ahead
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgan Film Opens Decently, Setting Up Strong Weekend Jump Ahead
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgan Film Opens Decently, Setting Up Strong Weekend Jump Ahead
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgan Film Opens Decently, Setting Up Strong Weekend Jump Ahead

QUICK LINKS