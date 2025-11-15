De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgan Film Opens Decently, Setting Up Strong Weekend Jump Ahead

Ajay Devgn’s comeback to the romantic-comedy film type with De De Pyaar De 2 has been greeted with a fair start at the box office; this film opened at about $8.75 crore net on the first day. Though there were some industry estimates that suggested a start in the double digits, still, this number can be taken as a good omen for the sequel as it is a case with the franchise’s long-standing popularity, even in the absence of a national holiday or significant ticket offers.

The film that picks up where the story of Ashish (Devgn) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) goes as they try to deal with new family relations, gave quite a good signal for the whole day as the morning and afternoon shows were moderately occupied but this doubled during the evening and night screenings.

The powerful attraction of the leading actors, including the versatile R. Madhavan, together with the good audience feedback for the film’s mix of comedy and drama, has created a favorable situation for an important increase during the critical first weekend.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Momentum

Even though the starting number was less than the original De De Pyaar De’s Day 1 collection of $10.41 crore (which included Thursday previews), the sequel’s performance is not at all disappointing.

The initial figures show that the movie has already created Box Office Momentum through the end of the day, with night show occupancies showing a big rise. This late-day traction is a good sign that positive word of mouth is already reaching the target audience families and young couples who will likely contribute heavily to the collections on Saturday and Sunday.

The gradual increase in attendance, which resulted in an overall Hindi occupancy of about 14.05% on Friday, indicates a very good foundation for the movie’s theater run.

De De Pyaar De 2 Weekend Outlook And Star Power

The performance of the movie in the coming two days will be under the full influence of the current buzz, and hence, it will have to maintain and even grow the buzz at the same time.

The main asset of the film is the Star Power and the very popular Romantic Comedy genre, which, so to say, is the very thing that attracts the audience consistently only for the opening stage and not for the whole period of screenings.

Devgn’s long established bond with family viewers, together with the liveliness the newcomers have brought into the cast, should lead to good sales, maybe even a weekend total close to the $30 crore net mark. If the film keeps going up as it is now, it will have the strong emotional bond and the situational comedy to gain more audience and be considered a respectable success in the coming days.

Also Read: ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery