Deepika Padukone Faces Backlash Over Hijab In Abu Dhabi Tourism Ad; Fans Defend Her Choices

Deepika Padukone again caught in some controversy, this time on social media platforms as well. The hullabaloo started when the actress was spotted covering herself up with a hijab and went sightseeing in her capacity of promoting Abu Dhabi Tourism.

Some thought it was her way to pay respect to local traditions, while many critics found space for all their allegations on social media, questioning her about why she chose that particular attire.

Heated arguments followed, but fans were quick to defend the actress by citing her previous attire at Indian temples and other religious places. Respecting culture should not be a controversial issue, they averred.

Deepika Padukone Abu Dhabi Hijab Controversy

This advertisement highlighted Abu Dhabi’s immense culture with Deepika Padukone visiting comparison landmarks sporting a hijab: a mark of respect in some parts.

Remember Deepika Padukone’s video “My Choice”? “To wear a Bindi or not, my choice”

“I decide the clothes I wear” Now Deepika Padukone has made video promoting Abu Dhabi tourism wearing Hijab. What happened to “My Choice”? pic.twitter.com/y6bbIrqGYs — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) October 7, 2025







Certain social media users hurled abuses at the actress, accusing her of being some sort of agent for cultural modification, while others questioned her “authenticity.”







Memes and posts soon spread in both approval and disapproval. Fans, however, retaliated, saying that going by local customs is something celebrities do all over the world, just as she does in temples in India, respecting all traditions.

Remember Deepika Padukone’s “My Choice”? Where individual freedom sparkled in Vogue lights “to wear a bindi or not, my choice.” Cut to Abu Dhabi: she’s in a hijab, promoting tourism, and “My Choice” is suddenly sponsored by local tradition. Apparently, Brahmanical Patriarchy… https://t.co/oYGaqi8aHI pic.twitter.com/sVTf8inTsC — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) October 7, 2025







Fans Defend Deepika Padukone Choices

It is mentioned that such argumentation is unwarranted because Deepika Padukone herself dresses religiously at Indian temples and shows her cultural sensitivity by adopting a respectful dressing in different religious places.

Many fans further mention that she is an international figure and has no qualms in adjusting her looks according to the local customs-whether it is Abu Dhabi or Indian temples. The stir also initiated larger conversations about personal choice and respect for cultural norms, and celebrity pressure in public life.

Thus, the controversy going strong on the internet also escalated the tourism initiatives for Abu Dhabi along with cultural understanding. Deepika Padukone’s dignified reply against the allegations has earned her respect from most of her fans who often see her being a professional and thoughtful person.

Also Read: Dhanashree Verma Hits Back At Samay Raina’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Joke On Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Buri Nazar…’