Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Reel Hits 1.9 Billion Views, Bollywood Star Crushes Cristiano Crushes Ronaldo And Hardik Pandya’s Record

With a staggering 1.9 billion views so far, Deepika Padukone has truly redefined the social media stardom and has attained the landmark of the highest-viewed Instagram reel in the world. This incredible achievement, an ad for a hotel, cast aside the reels created by cricketer Hardik Pandya and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and sealed her place as a digital diva.

Eight Weeks as a Mantra of Viral Fame

Showcasing the Hilton hotel chain in a paid advertisement, Deepika’s reel shot to fame in just eight weeks, with 1.9 billion views and counting. Fans have been commentating on her post with phrases like “Queen for a reason”, looking forward to seeing it cross the 2 billion mark shortly, confirming her gigantic influence.

With an Instagram following of 80 million, Deepika has successfully mixed glamour with authenticity and endorsements of brands across films, photo shoots, and her self-care brand, 82°E, to be a prime player on social media. Success for the reel demonstrates her power to unify a global audience with an in-demand blend of Bollywood charm and universal appeal.

Deepika Outshining Global Icons

The reel managed to breeze past Hardik Pandya’s BGMI promotion video, which had just crossed over 1.6 billion views, and Ronaldo’s trek through snow, which went to bag 29.7 million likes.

Thus, Deepika has made a historic achievement by being the first Indian actress ever to really take over the Instagram reel landscape. The reel speaks volumes for the fact that simple yetcreative promotional content, coupled with Deepika’s glamour, can overshadow practically anyone in sports or entertainment.

What Is Next for Deepika?

Besides social media, Deepika is enjoying an upward spiral in her film career. Fresh from her performance in Singham Again, she will star next in AA22xA6, a sci-fi action thriller with Allu Arjun, and King alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

With her forthcoming films Brahmastra Part Two and Kalki 2898 AD Sequel keeping her busy, Deepika continues to rule the sands of time while effortlessly juggling motherhood with work. The record-breaking reel affirms her allure and digital reign, and the fans’ anticipation for her next move keeps growing.

