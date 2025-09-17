Top Animated Films In India: Demon Slayer’s Massive Success Signals India’s Love For Anime Films
Home > Entertainment > Top Animated Films In India: Demon Slayer's Massive Success Signals India's Love For Anime Films

Top Animated Films In India: Demon Slayer’s Massive Success Signals India’s Love For Anime Films

The highest grossing animated films in India include a mix of Indian and global hits. Mahavatar Narasimha (2025) leads with Rs. 268 crore, followed by Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle (2025) with 57.25 crore and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) at Rs. 55.50 crore. Classics like Frozen 2, Kochadaiiyan, and Kung Fu Panda 4 also rank among the top earners, showcasing India's growing love for animated cinema and the rising box office potential of both international and domestic animated films.

Top Animated Films In India: Demon Slayer’s Massive Success Signals India’s Love For Anime Films

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 17, 2025 18:58:24 IST

The Indian box office has witnessed a historic moment as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the latest installment of the popular anime franchise, achieved a massive milestone. The film has officially become the second highest grossing animated movie in India, earning a staggering Rs 17.95 crore during its theatrical run. This remarkable feat highlights the rapidly growing popularity of anime and international animated films among Indian audiences, signaling a major shift in viewing preferences.

Currently, Mahavatar Narasimha holds the crown as the highest grossing animated film in India, setting a benchmark with its record breaking collections. However, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has narrowed the gap by taking second place, leaving behind other international hits. 

The list of highest grossing animated films in India is led by Mahavatar Narasimha (2025), which earned a massive Rs 268 crore. It is followed by the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle (2025) with Rs 57.25 crore and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023) at Rs 54 crore, and Kochdaiiyan (2014) with Rs 52 crore. Recent releases like Kung Fu Panda 4, Inside out 2, and Moana 2 also made an impressive box office collection, while Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) rounds off the top 10 with Rs 30.75 crore. 

What makes Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle such a phenomenon is its gripping storyline, visually stunning animation, and emotional depth. Fans of the series were eagerly waiting for this chapter, and the movie delivered on every level. Its combination of action, fantasy, and heart touching moments resonated strongly with Indian audiences. 

Conclusion 

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle becoming the second highest grossing animated film in India marks a turning point for the industry. It demonstrates international content, particularly anime, which has found a permanent place in the hearts of Indian audiences. With this achievement, India’s entertainment landscape is said to become even more diverse, with animated films playing a bigger role in shaping box office trends.

RELATED News

Top Animated Films In India: Demon Slayer’s Massive Success Signals India’s Love For Anime Films
Top Animated Films In India: Demon Slayer’s Massive Success Signals India’s Love For Anime Films

Top Animated Films In India: Demon Slayer’s Massive Success Signals India’s Love For Anime Films

QUICK LINKS