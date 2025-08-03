Dhadak 2 Disaster? Day 3 Box Office Tanks Below Rs 5 Crore, Shocking Fans Despite Huge Hype

Box office performance of Dhadak 2, the talked-about romance drama, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri, has already begun to show a slump in its third day collections and showcase poor performance in its box office. It could have had an opening on an average note, yet its pace has not picked up over the weekend due to tougher competition that cast a shadow on the audience.

Although it was built to leverage the success of its prequel and the newly paired actor stars, it seems to go unconnected with film lovers. Its flop word of mouth has pulled down the performance by the box office, inflicting a heavy blow on the total earnings.

Weekend Box Office Performance

The movie’s first weekend of release was a rollercoaster of sorts. The movie had a strong opening day, but on the second day, its box office receipts somewhat increased. In contrast, the third day saw a sharp drop, with 4.25cr, indicating that the level of interest in the film has diminished.

The overall box office collections of the movie thus far are finding it difficult to reach the ₹10 crore mark, which is worrying for a film with an estimated budget of approximately ₹60 crore. This would seem to suggest that Dhadak 2 is in a risky situation and a miracle would need to break in order for it to be successful.

Competition and Audience Reception

The third week wonder Saiyaara turned out to be tough competitors, eclipsing the performance of Dhadak 2. Critically as well as among the audiences, it has mixed views regarding Dhadak 2. Some appreciated the performance of the lead actors, but others condemned the movie for its uneven pace and storyline.

This absence of strong positive word-of-mouth, which is something crucial for a film to sustain in theatres, is evident in the very disappointing box office collections on the third day. With such a collection on that day, the fate of the film now appears to be in jeopardy.

