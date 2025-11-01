LIVE TV
Dharmendra AKA Dharam Singh Deol: Age, Net Worth, Family, and Lesser-Known Facts

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, also known as Dharam Singh Deol, remains one of Indian cinema’s most beloved and respected stars. Born on December 8, 1935, in Punjab, Dharmendra is 89 years old (as of 2025). With a legendary career spanning over six decades, he has starred in iconic films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Phool Aur Patthar. As of 2025, his estimated net worth is around $60 million (₹500 crore), earned through acting, film production, and brand endorsements. Beyond films, he is also a former Member of Parliament and a passionate farmer. Despite his fame, Dharmendra is known for his humility, love for poetry, and down-to-earth nature.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 1, 2025 10:46:21 IST

Dharmendra, or Dharam Singh Deol, is noted as Bollywood’s greatest actor. With a career of 50 years, he has built an indelible legacy in India. This guide is about his age, net worth, family, and facts about him.

Age and Early Life

Dharmendra was born on the 8th of December in 1935, in Punjab, India. He began appearing in the late 1960s and then grew to fame as a young man with good-looks and action roles at the time. Dharmendra will be 89 in 2025 as he continues to be a respectable entity in the film community towards his contributions and charisma.

Net Worth

Dharmendra has earned a significant amount of wealth through acting and has also made sound investments. Since it is estimated that he is worth around $60 million dollars (approx ₹480 crore), the fact that he has money from not just acting but also producing and endorsing products. Thus, Dharmendra’s wealth is fitting for someone who has so much longevity and was successful.

Family and personal life

Dharmendra is married to actress Hema Malini, and they have two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol who are both actors and also work in the fashion industry, and he has two sons from a former marriage, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, both actors in Bollywood, making them all members of the larger Deol family, and a Bollywood dynasty.

Less well known facts 

  • Dubbed “He-Man” of Bollywood, Dharmendra made a name for himself in physical action roles.
  • Dharmendra has a farm filled with exotic animals – lions and tigers- as he is fond of animals.
  • Dharmendra has worked in Hindi films, Punjabi films, as well as English films.
  • Dharmendra has received a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.
  • Dharmendra is down-to-earth and humble, which is hard to find in Bollywood.

Dharmendra’s legacy

Dharmendra’s legacy extends beyond his work in cinema. He has inspired actors as well as filmmakers by role modeling hard work and versatility. Fans of film classics enjoy watching the actor in the films Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Anand, including younger fans who are not of his generation.

The information provided about Dharmendra’s age, net worth, and personal life is based on publicly available data, media reports, and online estimates. Actual figures may vary, and readers are advised to refer to official or verified sources for the most accurate and updated details.

