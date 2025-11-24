Dharmendra Passes Away On 90th Birthday Of THIS Legendary Bollywood Screenwriter, Netizens Say, ‘Heartbreaking Coincidence’

Bollywood’s beloved He-Man Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, in Mumbai at the age of 89, leaving the Indian film industry and millions of fans grieving. The veteran actor, who had been hospitalised earlier this month due to age-related ailments, breathed his last at his Juhu residence under home care following treatment at Breach Candy Hospital.

While tributes continue to pour in, social media is abuzz with what many are calling a “heartbreaking coincidence” Dharmendra died on the 90th birthday of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, the man behind some of his greatest films.

A Bond Spanning Decades

Fans were quick to point out that Dharmendra and Salim Khan, one-half of the iconic writer duo Salim–Javed, shared a deep cinematic history. Together, they worked on classics like Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Yaadon Ki Baarat (1973), Chacha Bhatija (1977) and, most memorably, Sholay (1975) a film that has defined Hindi cinema for generations.

Dharmendra and Salim Khan were born months apart in 1935. The actor would have turned 90 on December 8, 2025, making the coincidence even more emotional for fans, who flooded social media with messages like “Life comes full circle in the most painful ways” and “This is truly heartbreaking.”

‘He Was Like Family’: Salim Khan’s Emotional Recollection

In an old behind-the-scenes video now circulating online, Salim Khan had spoken warmly about his bond with Dharmendra:

“Dharam ji and I go back to 1958–59. We struggled together. He was like a family member, like an elder brother. He was the only choice for the role in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.”

Dharmendra played a father-figure in the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, directed by Salim Khan’s younger son Sohail Khan and headlined by Salman Khan, who has always credited Dharmendra as his biggest fitness inspiration.

Salman Khan’s Emotional Tribute

Just days before Dharmendra’s passing, Salman Khan had spoken at an event in Qatar, expressing hope that the actor would recover. Calling him his “father” and ultimate inspiration, Salman said:

“Before me, it was always Dharam ji. I love that man and I just hope he will come back.”

Salman, along with Salim Khan, attended Dharmendra’s last rites at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Monday afternoon.

A Day of Celebration Turns Into Grief

The morning began with celebratory posts from Salim Khan’s family marking his milestone 90th birthday. But as the day unfolded, celebration turned to grief with the news of Dharmendra’s demise, a moment fans describe as “painfully poetic”.

Netizens Mourn the Painful Coincidence

Social media reactions described the timing as a blow to the hearts of cinema lovers. Comments included:

“Dharmendra passing away on Salim Khan’s 90th birthday… destiny writes the saddest stories.”

“Their partnership gave us Sholay, and today life gave us this heartbreaking coincidence.”

Dharmendra’s Legacy Lives On

With a career spanning six decades, Dharmendra’s charm, versatility, and iconic roles have cemented his place as one of India’s most-loved actors. From action hero to romantic lead, his influence continues to shape generations of performers including the Khans, who considered him family.

As the industry mourns, fans are remembering not just an actor but a legend whose connection with Salim Khan shaped some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable stories.

