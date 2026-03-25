‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong run at the box office, maintaining momentum even on weekdays and inching closer to the ₹1000 crore global mark within its first week. Early estimates suggest the film earned around ₹18–22 crore on Day 7, showing a stable hold despite the usual midweek slowdown. The consistent footfall indicates strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest across markets.

India Total Nears ₹600 Crore Mark

After seven days, the film’s India net collection is expected to touch ₹590–600 crore, with gross figures nearing ₹700 crore. The film has remained largely unaffected by weekday drops, continuing to draw audiences in large numbers.

Global Collection Races Towards ₹1000 Crore

Globally, the spy thriller has already crossed ₹900 crore within six days and is now on track to enter the ₹1000 crore club soon. Strong overseas performance, especially in key international markets, has boosted its overall tally.

What’s Driving The Film’s Run

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film’s performance is backed by high occupancy, positive audience response, and a strong opening weekend. Its steady pace through the week has helped it stay ahead of most recent releases.

With no major drop in collections and strong traction globally, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to cross the ₹1000 crore milestone soon, cementing its place among the biggest box office hits in recent years.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Reacher And War Machine Star Alan Ritchson Faces Police Probe After Motorcycle Dispute Escalates Into Physical Altercation With Neighbour