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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong run at the box office, maintaining momentum even on weekdays and inching closer to the ₹1000 crore global mark within its first week. Early estimates suggest the film earned around ₹18–22 crore on Day 7, showing a stable hold despite the usual midweek slowdown.

'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar's Movie Continues Its Strong Run (Photo Credits: X)
'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar's Movie Continues Its Strong Run (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 25, 2026 10:00:39 IST

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong run at the box office, maintaining momentum even on weekdays and inching closer to the ₹1000 crore global mark within its first week. Early estimates suggest the film earned around ₹18–22 crore on Day 7, showing a stable hold despite the usual midweek slowdown. The consistent footfall indicates strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest across markets.

India Total Nears ₹600 Crore Mark

After seven days, the film’s India net collection is expected to touch ₹590–600 crore, with gross figures nearing ₹700 crore. The film has remained largely unaffected by weekday drops, continuing to draw audiences in large numbers.

Global Collection Races Towards ₹1000 Crore

Globally, the spy thriller has already crossed ₹900 crore within six days and is now on track to enter the ₹1000 crore club soon. Strong overseas performance, especially in key international markets, has boosted its overall tally.

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What’s Driving The Film’s Run

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film’s performance is backed by high occupancy, positive audience response, and a strong opening weekend. Its steady pace through the week has helped it stay ahead of most recent releases.

With no major drop in collections and strong traction globally, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to cross the ₹1000 crore milestone soon, cementing its place among the biggest box office hits in recent years.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Reacher And War Machine Star Alan Ritchson Faces Police Probe After Motorcycle Dispute Escalates Into Physical Altercation With Neighbour

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

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