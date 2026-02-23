LIVE TV
Dhurandhar 2: Is 'Bade Sahab' Finally Revealed? Ranveer Singh–Aditya Dhar Film Ignites Explosive Leak Buzz

Dhurandhar 2: Is ‘Bade Sahab’ Finally Revealed? Ranveer Singh–Aditya Dhar Film Ignites Explosive Leak Buzz

Speculation explodes around Dhurandhar 2 as leaks hint Emraan Hashmi plays the mysterious Bade Sahab. As Hamza Ali Mazari faces a new mastermind in Lyari, intelligence networks, hidden identities and corporate-style villainy raise the stakes before the March 19 premiere.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 23, 2026 10:30:04 IST

The digital corridors are currently experiencing nonstop speculation as people wait for Aditya Dhar’s upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar 2, to be released.

The first part of the story retained its audience interest because an unidentified puppeteer character maintained his presence throughout the show.

The internet currently contains multiple supposed leaks and casting information, which indicate that the upcoming battle between Hamza Ali Mazari and his next major opponent will deliver an extraordinary cinematic experience.

The streets of Lyari show how people use their love for their country to disguise their personal revenge while the actual power behind the situation remains unknown.

Casting Revelations

The current status of global film databases has created a situation where people believe that the main character of the story will experience a dramatic evolution.

The initial theories about Danish Iqbal playing Dawood Ibrahim were proven wrong after new evidence showed that Emraan Hashmi will portray the mysterious character known as Bade Sahab. 

By introducing this character, the story gains an advanced form of dangerous threat, which replaces common villain elements with corporate-style villainy.

The high-energy appearance of Yami Gautam as a deep-cover operative in “Bade Sahab” establishes a connection between the character reveal and a complex intelligence network that makes it difficult for Jaskirat Singh Rangi to bring down the financial structure of the Karachi criminal underworld.

Narrative Stakes

The “Bleed Pakistan with 1000 Cuts” counter-mission continues to develop its plot as Sher-e-Baloch emerges as a new faction. The sequel appears to move beyond standard action sequences, focusing on a strategic extraction coordinated by Ajay Sanyal to bring India’s most wanted targets to justice. 

Major Iqbal and SP Chaudhary Aslam have formed an alliance, which drives their investigation to uncover Jaskirat’s real identity. The intelligence agencies and underworld factions collide because Bade Sahab’s discovery serves as a story development that initiates a violent personal conflict that endangers all participants until the March 19 premiere.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 10:30 AM IST
QUICK LINKS