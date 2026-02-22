LIVE TV
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle OTT Release: When And Where Will The Explosive Final Arc Be Streaming Online?

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle OTT Release: When And Where Will The Explosive Final Arc Be Streaming Online?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle premiered in India on September 12, 2025, as the first part of a trilogy finale. After record-breaking theatrical success and extended re-releases, the film is expected to stream on Crunchyroll between late March and early April 2026 in multiple languages.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 22, 2026 09:39:26 IST

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle OTT Release: When And Where Will The Explosive Final Arc Be Streaming Online?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie Infinity Castle started as a rumored project but grew into a worldwide phenomenon that broke all previous records. The film had its initial major release in Indian theaters on September 12, 2025, when it premiered as the first installment of a three-part trilogy that finishes the complete series.

The movie, which Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll released, was shown to audiences in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, across major IMAX and 4DX theaters throughout Indian cities.

The theatrical performance reached its conclusion, while the current focus rests on the future date when fans will stream this cinematic masterpiece through home viewing services.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle OTT Release Date and Platforms

The current release schedule indicates that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will premiere digitally between late March and early April 2026.

The January release date, which industry experts predicted became impossible when the film achieved record-breaking box office results, which led to an extended theater run and special “ScreenX” re-releases that began in early 2026.

The film will make its first appearance in India on Crunchyroll, which possesses the rights to stream the film worldwide. The Infinity Castle trilogy will make its debut on Crunchyroll, which serves as the first home for the series, while Netflix and Amazon Prime Video offer access to existing seasons.

Streaming Availability and Digital Formats for Indian Fans

Indian viewers who want to watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle online should use their Crunchyroll subscriptions because the platform provides high-definition viewing.

The platform will stream the movie in its original Japanese audio with subtitles and the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs that achieved great success in theaters.

After Crunchyroll debuts the movie, viewers will have the option to make “digital purchases” through Google TV and Apple TV, although Netflix India will not confirm a second release until 2026.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 9:37 AM IST
US To Stop Collecting Illegal Trump Tariffs After Big Supreme Court Ruling – Will Donald Trump Face $175 Billion Refund Fallout After Major Policy Blow?

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle OTT Release: When And Where Will The Explosive Final Arc Be Streaming Online?

QUICK LINKS