Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Starrer Advance Booking Now Open, Fans Rush To Secure Tickets For High-Octane Action Sequel

Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: The Indian film industry is currently witnessing a massive box office phenomenon with the arrival of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The film, which Aditya Dhar directed and in which Ranveer Singh performed in dual-shaded role, has established its path to an explosive box office success.

The first installment achieved record-breaking success, which led to this sequel changing the entire 2026 cinematic schedule because it forced all major studios and Hollywood blockbusters to move their planned release dates.

The film’s official release date falls on March 19, 2026, which will coincide with the Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi festivals, and the public excitement for the movie has reached an extreme level because it signals the return of Hollywood blockbusters.

Dhurandhar 2 Live Advance Booking Status

The advanced ticket sales for Dhurandhar 2 have created a major impact on the movie industry because they reached a historic level of pre-sale ticket sales.

The film achieved its first-day ticket sales record when it sold more than 200000 tickets for special paid preview showings within the first 24 hours after ticket sales started. The current data indicates that the film has already collected more than 18 crore in total earnings before its initial public showing.

The Hindi-speaking regions experience the strongest growth, but the film’s pan-Indian release strategy, which includes Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada releases, produces substantial success in South Indian territories.

The March 18 premiere shows at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis, reported full capacity, while Delhi-NCR premium tickets reached a price of ₹2,500.

Strategic Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Trends

The Dhurandhar 2 advance booking patterns show that the creators demonstrate market trend control through their strategic approach.

The film producers used the trailer release as a benchmark because they saw it as a useful tool to measure digital audience response, which they could use to boost ticket sales. The film has officially surpassed the pre-sale records held by previous blockbusters like Stree 2, establishing itself as the biggest Bollywood premiere in history.

Trade experts noted that the film is selling approximately 7500 tickets per hour on platforms like BookMyShow. The sequel will reach the $100 crore opening weekend threshold because of the substantial revenue increase and absence of competition that resulted from Yash’s Toxic movie delay.

