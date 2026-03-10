LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah One Piece Season 2 crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news AI chatbot safety concerns India business news Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah One Piece Season 2 crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news AI chatbot safety concerns India business news Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah One Piece Season 2 crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news AI chatbot safety concerns India business news Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah One Piece Season 2 crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news AI chatbot safety concerns India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah One Piece Season 2 crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news AI chatbot safety concerns India business news Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah One Piece Season 2 crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news AI chatbot safety concerns India business news Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah One Piece Season 2 crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news AI chatbot safety concerns India business news Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah One Piece Season 2 crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news AI chatbot safety concerns India
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Starrer Advance Booking Now Open, Fans Rush To Secure Tickets For High-Octane Action Sequel

Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Starrer Advance Booking Now Open, Fans Rush To Secure Tickets For High-Octane Action Sequel

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in a dual role and directed by Aditya Dhar, has smashed advance booking records. With over 2 lakh tickets sold in 24 hours and ₹18 crore collected pre-release, the March 19, 2026 premiere coinciding with major festivals marks a historic pan-India box office event.

Dhurandhar 2 Live Advance Booking Breaks Records Ahead of Ranveer Singh Starrer Release
Dhurandhar 2 Live Advance Booking Breaks Records Ahead of Ranveer Singh Starrer Release

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 10, 2026 08:30:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Starrer Advance Booking Now Open, Fans Rush To Secure Tickets For High-Octane Action Sequel

Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: The Indian film industry is currently witnessing a massive box office phenomenon with the arrival of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The film, which Aditya Dhar directed and in which Ranveer Singh performed in dual-shaded role, has established its path to an explosive box office success. 

The first installment achieved record-breaking success, which led to this sequel changing the entire 2026 cinematic schedule because it forced all major studios and Hollywood blockbusters to move their planned release dates.

The film’s official release date falls on March 19, 2026, which will coincide with the Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi festivals, and the public excitement for the movie has reached an extreme level because it signals the return of Hollywood blockbusters.

You Might Be Interested In

Dhurandhar 2 Live Advance Booking Status

The advanced ticket sales for Dhurandhar 2 have created a major impact on the movie industry because they reached a historic level of pre-sale ticket sales.

The film achieved its first-day ticket sales record when it sold more than 200000 tickets for special paid preview showings within the first 24 hours after ticket sales started. The current data indicates that the film has already collected more than 18 crore in total earnings before its initial public showing.

The Hindi-speaking regions experience the strongest growth, but the film’s pan-Indian release strategy, which includes Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada releases, produces substantial success in South Indian territories.

The March 18 premiere shows at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis, reported full capacity, while Delhi-NCR premium tickets reached a price of ₹2,500.

Strategic Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Trends

The Dhurandhar 2 advance booking patterns show that the creators demonstrate market trend control through their strategic approach.

The film producers used the trailer release as a benchmark because they saw it as a useful tool to measure digital audience response, which they could use to boost ticket sales. The film has officially surpassed the pre-sale records held by previous blockbusters like Stree 2, establishing itself as the biggest Bollywood premiere in history.

Trade experts noted that the film is selling approximately 7500 tickets per hour on platforms like BookMyShow. The sequel will reach the $100 crore opening weekend threshold because of the substantial revenue increase and absence of competition that resulted from Yash’s Toxic movie delay.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Begins: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Sells 1.4 Lakh Tickets In 24 Hours, Massive Opening Expected

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 8:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditya Dharadvance bookingdhurandhar 2ranveer singh

RELATED News

One Piece Season 2 OTT Release: Check Date, India Streaming Time, Episode Guide And How Fans Can Watch The Series

Yalina Kill Hamza In Dhurandhar: The Revenge? Sara Arjun’s Emotional Gunpoint Scene Leaves Fans Worried About Ranveer Singh’s Fate- What’s The Truth?

Dakota Johnson Faces Massive Backlash After Going Topless In Calvin Klein’s New Spring 2026 Campaign; Furious Netizens Ask, ‘What Kind Of Shoot Is This?’

Chiraiya OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Divya Dutta And Sanjay Mishra’s Hard-Hitting Social Drama Tackling Marital Abuse

Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Vijay’s Film Faces Fresh Delay Amid TVK Chief’s Controversial Divorce Battle With Estranged Wife Sangeetha

LATEST NEWS

Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Starrer Advance Booking Now Open, Fans Rush To Secure Tickets For High-Octane Action Sequel

Stock Market Today Outlook: Will Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Crash As Trump Signals End To Iran War, Oil Prices Slide?

Benjamin Netanyahu Killed In Iran Strike? Truth Behind Viral Claims About The Killings Of Israeli PM, Ben-Gvir And Iddo Netanyahu

Are Sleeper Cells Being Activated Abroad? US Report Reveals Encrypted Iranian Messages Following Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Killing

‘Very Complete’ Says Trump On Iran War: Eyes Taking Over Strait Of Hormuz After Claiming Tehran Has ‘No Navy And No Air Force’

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Are Hackers Targeting You? Watching Or Sharing Could Land You In Serious Trouble

Oil Price Today Hits $120 Per Barrel As Middle East Conflict Escalates; Sensex, Nifty Plunge And Rupee Slides To Record Low- What We Know

Meet Balendra Shah: Gen Z’s Favourite, Rising Star Of Nepal Politics, Rapper Who Defeated Ex-PM K P Sharma Oli In Election, Now Set To Lead The Nation

Amid Middle East Tensions Donald Trump, Putin Hold ‘Frank And Constructive’ Call On Iran War, Ukraine Conflict- What Comes Next?

‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ In Board Exam: CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper QR Code Leads To Rickroll Prank, Memes Flood Internet As Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing

Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Starrer Advance Booking Now Open, Fans Rush To Secure Tickets For High-Octane Action Sequel

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Starrer Advance Booking Now Open, Fans Rush To Secure Tickets For High-Octane Action Sequel

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Starrer Advance Booking Now Open, Fans Rush To Secure Tickets For High-Octane Action Sequel
Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Starrer Advance Booking Now Open, Fans Rush To Secure Tickets For High-Octane Action Sequel
Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Starrer Advance Booking Now Open, Fans Rush To Secure Tickets For High-Octane Action Sequel
Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Starrer Advance Booking Now Open, Fans Rush To Secure Tickets For High-Octane Action Sequel

QUICK LINKS