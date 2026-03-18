Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review and Release LIVE: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s Spy Thriller Eyes Massive Rs50 Crore Day 1 Box Office Collection, Earns Rs153 Crore Advance Booking

Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s most-awaited movie ‘Dhurandhar 2’ is set to release in theaters this evening on March 18th, 2026. Directed by Aditya Dhar, a spy thriller is creating buzz on social media as fans are excited to watch Haza Ali Mazari once again on the big screens.

Considering the action and language used in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the CBFC has granted Ranveer Singh’s movie an A certificate which means only those over 18 will be able ot watch the film in theaters.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 is recording impressive numbers from its paid previews with Aditya Dhar’s directorial expected to surpass Rs 50 crore even before its official theatrical release on March 19.

Several theaters have increased show counts, including late-night and early morning screenings, due to the high demand for Ranveer Singh’s movie. The movie is set to deliver not just another sequel but a major box office event.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings

Dhurandhar 2 has surprised everyone with a massive advance booking of Rs 44.5 crore for the March 18 shows. Over 700,000 tickets have been sold for March 19 ensuring a collection of Rs 33.60 crore.

The film is also showing a strong grip overseas. Through weekend advance bookings Aditya Dhar’s movie has collected Rs 75 crore from overseas. Adding all these Dhurandhar 2 has grossed over Rs 153 crore globally even before its release.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 is set to begin its theatrical run with paid previews on March 18, giving audiences an early chance to watch the sequel. The film is scheduled for its official worldwide release on March 19.

Even ahead of its full theatrical debut, the Ranveer Singh starrer has already created a record by becoming the highest-grossing Inidan film in terms of paid previews, driven solely by advance bookings.