Sara Ali Khan Can Enter Kedarnath, Badrinath After Submitting ‘Sanatan Affidavit’: BKTC Says ‘Declare Faith in Sanatan to Get Darshan’

Sara Ali Khan Kedarnath-Badrinath Entry Row: The Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) has said that Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will be allowed to enter the Kedarnath and Badrinath temple complexes only if she submits an affidavit declaring her faith in Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking at a press conference here, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman said, “Those (non-Hindus) who have faith in Sanatan Dharma—and who provide a written declaration stating, ‘I am a Sanatani; I believe in Hindutva’—are all welcome.”

Can Sara Ali Khan Enter Kedarnath, Badrinath?

A few days ago, the BKTC unanimously approved a proposal to prohibit the entry of non-Sanatanis into the Badrinath and Kedarnath temple complexes.

When asked specifically about actress Sara Ali Khan, who has visited the shrine several times and also starred in the film Kedaranth, Dwivedi said that if she declares her faith and devotion to Sanatan Sharma and submits an affidavit stating the same, she will be allowed to have darshan.

He also added that the committee has already prepared a standardised format for his affidavit.

Proposal to Ban Non-Sanatan Entry in Kedarnath

During a board meeting held on March 10, the committee unanimously approved a proposal to ban the entry of non-Sanatanis into the temple complexes and garbhagrihas (sanctuaries) of Badrinath and Kedarnath.

Dwivedi added that the proposal has now been sent to the Uttarakhand government for further consideration.

Char Dham Yatra 2026 Date

The upcoming Char Dham Yatra is scheduled to begin next month, the chairman said preparations are underway in full swing. He noted that over 6 lakh devotees have already registered for the pilgrimage to the four sacred shrines within just 10 days, as of March 16.

Char Dham Yatra 2026 will commence on April 19, coinciding with the festival of Akshaya Tritiya. The portals of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will open on the same day, followed by Kedarnath Dham on April 22 and Badrinath Dham on April 23.

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