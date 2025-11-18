LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar Trailer X: Ranveer Singh Sets Screens Ablaze In Aditya Dhar’s Jaw-Dropping Action Spectacle, Leaves Fans Awestruck

Dhurandhar Trailer X: Ranveer Singh Sets Screens Ablaze In Aditya Dhar’s Jaw-Dropping Action Spectacle, Leaves Fans Awestruck

The Dhurandhar trailer sparks massive buzz on X, with fans praising Ranveer Singh’s intense transformation into a brutal spy. Aditya Dhar’s gritty direction, powerful visuals, and emotional depth hint at a high-impact espionage thriller set to dominate December.

Dhurandhar Trailer Ignites X Review (Pc: X)
Dhurandhar Trailer Ignites X Review (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 18, 2025 13:56:33 IST

Dhurandhar Trailer X: Ranveer Singh Sets Screens Ablaze In Aditya Dhar’s Jaw-Dropping Action Spectacle, Leaves Fans Awestruck

The trailer for the movie “Dhurandhar” directed by Aditya Dhar which is highly awaited, was released and it instantly set off a discussion on social media channel X as if by a fire. The preview of four minutes duration consisting of unceasingly high-octane action and raw emotion has not only increased the buzz around the movie’s release but also given rise to an enormous claim from the viewers: Ranveer Singh is the greatest actor amongst his peers, without a doubt.

Singh’s strong and savage character, a far cry from what he has been doing lately has really appealed to the viewers who are praising him for his metamorphosis to a cruel and patriotic spy as a schoolmaster of screen interaction. The trailer depicts amazing visual effects, excellent conversations, and a storyline that is going to be a dark, rough, and thrilling saga of espionage. The loud and simultaneous cheering from the online audience is a very reliable sign that this release in December is going to be one of the major cinematographic events of the year.



 Aditya Dhar’s Visionary Direction

Director Aditya Dhar, who is credited for his National Award-winning work on Uri: The Surgical Strike, has once again proved his extraordinary skill in the action-thriller genre film. The trailer itself is a witness of his ambition, it shows intricate dance-like movements, exquisite photography along with the sound that creates the emotional intensity of the spy drama.

Dhar has told us in an interview he wants to tell the untold stories of the secret Indian intelligence officers, a subject that strikes a chord with the national psyche, and hence the movie has got a powerful, down-to-earth urgency.

The grandeur shown in the teaser can only mean that the filmmakers have been very careful with the production design and have used world-class technical skills. The audience have particularly praised the film’s visual way of storytelling and they have even guessed that Dhar’s unwavering narrative style will bring about a very physical and strong film that affects the viewer.

Ranveer’s Cinematic Transformation

Ranveer Singh is being praised for his nature of switching from one extreme to the other seemingly without any effort going from a caustic comic to a mighty action hero. The trailer Dhurandhar showcases intense eyes, long-haired look, and body all around.

It has a feeling of fury that the audience gets mesmerized by it instantly. This role is getting more than just action criticism and to-the-point storytelling because of the involvement of human emotions in the character’s inner conflict.

The performances of industry heavyweights through an ensemble cast composed of R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt make it impossible for Ranveer not to capture the audience’s mesmerized imagination about his versatility and commanding presence. Thus, indeed, fan consensus is fortifying his position like a star performer, a real psychological warrior, and a skillful actor.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 1:56 PM IST
Tags: Aditya DharDhurandhar trailerDhurandhar trailer X Reactionsranveer singh

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

