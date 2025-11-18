LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news biharelectionnews Maoist india news asia cup 2025 Al Falah University Bihar Election 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film

Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film

Ranveer Singh stuns fans with his fierce ‘Wrath of God’ avatar as the Dhurandhar trailer launches, showcasing Aditya Dhar’s powerful action-drama vision.

Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 18, 2025 13:27:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film

The trailer of Dhurandhar is out, and fans have been buzzing over Ranveer Singh’s gritty new look. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie has Ranveer as ‘The Wrath of God,’ a character full of intensity, rage, and a whole lot of emotion. The poster released with the trailer features Ranveer in a dramatic look—blood-soaked, fierce-eyed, and ready for battle—immediately catching the attention of everyone. 

The Trailer’s Perspective

The trailer provides an insight into existence, together with fighting, vengeance, and over-the-top action. Ranveer seems to be going to war against a heavy opponent while dealing with a different emotional conflict. The visuals are grand scale-large, and with an engaging background score, you can see Aditya Dhar’s writing style has again popped up. While some details about the storyline remain vague, you can see at least hints of dramatic and action sequences that seem to include a mythed vibe.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Huge Collaboration

In this case, it will be a first-time working experience for Aditya and Ranveer. For the fancommunity of Aditya weren’t too sure how their collaboration would blend. When Aditya’s previous writing experience includes Uri: The Surgical Strike, fans were already anticipating something different. The trailer seems to astound fans with a huge collaboration of Ranveer and Aditya from the trailer response from the viewers.

Fan Reactions and Release Buzz

Minutes after the trailer release, social media was buzzing with reactions. Fans dubbed Ranveer’s transformation “next level”, and praised the film’s visuals and background score. Overall, Dharuhandhar is poised to be one of the biggest anticipated films of the year with updates expected soon.

This article is based on promotional material, publicly available information, and early reactions. Final film details may vary once the movie releases.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande at Wicked Singapore Premiere: Man Who Tried to Attack Singer Sentenced After Pleading Guilty

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 1:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditya Dhar filmBollywood upcoming filmsDhurandhar 2025Dhurandhar posterDhurandhar trailerDhurandhar trailer launchranveer singhRanveer Singh new movieRanveer Singh transformationWrath of God look

RELATED News

Tom Cruise Finally Honoured With Honorary Oscar In 2025, But Did You Know How Many Times He Was Nominated Before And Didn’t Win?

Ariana Grande at Wicked Singapore Premiere: Man Who Tried to Attack Singer Sentenced After Pleading Guilty

Who Is Humane Sagar? Odisha Singer’s Life, Career, Hit Songs & Sudden Death at 36

Biba Singh Gears Up to Release “Besame Bollywood,” a Lively Blend of Latin Heat and Desi Glamour

Aparshakti Khurana Birthday Special: From Dangal to Stree – His Best Roles, Career Journey & Net Worth

LATEST NEWS

List Of Top 6 Most Livable Cities In India, Sadly, Delhi-NCR Isn’t One Of Them!

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Army Man Kills 17-Year-Old Girlfriend Over Marriage Dispute, Buries Her Deep, But Leaves This Evidence

Metta (Dana) Foundation & Jagriti Dham observed World Diabetes Day & Children’s Day 2025

What Does AQI Stand For? Full Form, Levels & Air Pollution Impact

Piyush Singh Chauhan Appointed Vice Chairman of Ayodhya Premier League (APL)

Meet World’s Richest Beggar, Indian Man With A Net Worth Of More Than ₹7.5 Crore, Owns A 2BHK Mumbai Flat, Two Shops In Thane And…

Prashant Kishor Mocks Nitish Kumar, Says ‘I’m Not Nitish Who Once Said He Would Never Join Hands With BJP… From Which Post Should I Resign?’

Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film

Numerology Horoscope Today, (18 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses To Pay Attention To Your Financial Matters

ALERTS: PM Kisan 21st Installment To Release TOMORROW; Complete e-KYC To Claim ₹2,000, Check Other Details

Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film
Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film
Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film
Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film

QUICK LINKS