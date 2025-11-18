Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film

The trailer of Dhurandhar is out, and fans have been buzzing over Ranveer Singh’s gritty new look. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie has Ranveer as ‘The Wrath of God,’ a character full of intensity, rage, and a whole lot of emotion. The poster released with the trailer features Ranveer in a dramatic look—blood-soaked, fierce-eyed, and ready for battle—immediately catching the attention of everyone.

The Trailer’s Perspective

The trailer provides an insight into existence, together with fighting, vengeance, and over-the-top action. Ranveer seems to be going to war against a heavy opponent while dealing with a different emotional conflict. The visuals are grand scale-large, and with an engaging background score, you can see Aditya Dhar’s writing style has again popped up. While some details about the storyline remain vague, you can see at least hints of dramatic and action sequences that seem to include a mythed vibe.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Huge Collaboration

In this case, it will be a first-time working experience for Aditya and Ranveer. For the fancommunity of Aditya weren’t too sure how their collaboration would blend. When Aditya’s previous writing experience includes Uri: The Surgical Strike, fans were already anticipating something different. The trailer seems to astound fans with a huge collaboration of Ranveer and Aditya from the trailer response from the viewers.

Fan Reactions and Release Buzz

Minutes after the trailer release, social media was buzzing with reactions. Fans dubbed Ranveer’s transformation “next level”, and praised the film’s visuals and background score. Overall, Dharuhandhar is poised to be one of the biggest anticipated films of the year with updates expected soon.

This article is based on promotional material, publicly available information, and early reactions. Final film details may vary once the movie releases.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande at Wicked Singapore Premiere: Man Who Tried to Attack Singer Sentenced After Pleading Guilty