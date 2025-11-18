Ariana Grande at Wicked Singapore Premiere: Man Who Tried to Attack Singer Sentenced After Pleading Guilty

Ariana Grande had a scary experience with a man trying to attack her at the premiere in Singapore of Wicked. It relayed resonated through her fandom and the guy has now been sentenced in court after pleading guilty.

What Happened at the Wicked Singapore Premiere?

Ariana, who plays Glinda, was in Singapore for the premiere of the movie Wicked. The event was for tons of fans and reporters.

During the the premiere, a man attempted to approach Ariana in a threatening fashion. Fortunately, Ariana had her security team nearby who prevented the man from getting to Ariana as he was that close, but just the nature of the threat made Ariana upset since nothing even happened.

The Attacker Pleads Guilty

The man involved got arrested right on the spot! When in court, the man admitted to his actions and pleaded guilty. Reportedly, the man admitted to trying to cause harm and cause a disturbance to the public at the event.

Court Sentence

you cannot tolerate consequences like this because such aggression towards someone in the limelight puts the person in imminent and extreme danger. The sentence was given to say we cannot and will not tolerate being violent or threatening towards someone in a public setting.

Ariana Grande’s Response

Ariana Grande did not make a public comment about the incident, however she did reportedly thank her security and local authorities for acting quickly. The incident did not change the event and Ariana continued to engage with fans and media shortly after the event.

This article is based on publicly available reports and official statements. Details about the incident, court proceedings, and sentencing may be updated as more verified information emerges.

