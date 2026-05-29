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Home > Entertainment News > Did 59-Year-Old Madhuri Dixit Wear A Revealing Outfit At An Award Show? Viral Video Leaves Internet Divided

Did 59-Year-Old Madhuri Dixit Wear A Revealing Outfit At An Award Show? Viral Video Leaves Internet Divided

A viral video claiming to show Madhuri Dixit in a revealing outfit at an award show has sparked massive debate online.

Madhuri Dixit's Bold Gown Sparks Real vs AI Debate (IMAGE: X/INSTAGRAM)
Madhuri Dixit's Bold Gown Sparks Real vs AI Debate (IMAGE: X/INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 08:49 IST

Madhuri Dixit Viral Video:  A video of Madhuri Dixit is breaking the Internet for all the wrong reasons, showing the actress donning a bold outfit at an award show. However, the video going viral appears to be doctored, but it did spark outrage on the social media platform X. Madhuri Dixit wore a stunning black gown at an award a few weeks ago, but the video on X shows a different outfit, confusing the Internet.  Some of the viewers online questioned if the video was manipulated digitally due to the editing and glitches they spotted, yet many fans were impressed by Madhuri’s timeless beauty and her elegance. 

Did 59-Year-Old Madhuri Dixit Wear A Revealing Outfit At An Award Show? Viral Video Leaves Internet Divided

How did the Internet react?

Social media users flooded to the comment section where one stunned user stated, “Don’t know what came to Madhuri that at 59 she is trying to compete with Jahnvi Kapoor, who built her career on cleavage showing than on acting. Or is it that nowadays every woman is competing with OnlyFans everywhere???” 

Replying to this, a user on X cleared the air, “This is an AI-generated video of Madhuri Dixit. Kindly verify facts before tweeting or amplifying something like this. In an age where misinformation spreads within seconds, such irresponsible posts from public figures only add to confusion and unnecessary outrage. Highly shameful and deeply disappointing.” 

Another asked, “Wtf, is this real?” An individual shared, “Eva Adams era is over… Madhuri Dixit just arrived.” 







ALSO READ: Karan Johar Unfollowed All Bollywood Celebs Including Shah Rukh Khan On Instagram

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Did 59-Year-Old Madhuri Dixit Wear A Revealing Outfit At An Award Show? Viral Video Leaves Internet Divided
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Did 59-Year-Old Madhuri Dixit Wear A Revealing Outfit At An Award Show? Viral Video Leaves Internet Divided

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Did 59-Year-Old Madhuri Dixit Wear A Revealing Outfit At An Award Show? Viral Video Leaves Internet Divided
Did 59-Year-Old Madhuri Dixit Wear A Revealing Outfit At An Award Show? Viral Video Leaves Internet Divided
Did 59-Year-Old Madhuri Dixit Wear A Revealing Outfit At An Award Show? Viral Video Leaves Internet Divided
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