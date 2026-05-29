Did 59-Year-Old Madhuri Dixit Wear A Revealing Outfit At An Award Show? Viral Video Leaves Internet Divided

Madhuri Dixit Viral Video: A video of Madhuri Dixit is breaking the Internet for all the wrong reasons, showing the actress donning a bold outfit at an award show. However, the video going viral appears to be doctored, but it did spark outrage on the social media platform X. Madhuri Dixit wore a stunning black gown at an award a few weeks ago, but the video on X shows a different outfit, confusing the Internet. Some of the viewers online questioned if the video was manipulated digitally due to the editing and glitches they spotted, yet many fans were impressed by Madhuri’s timeless beauty and her elegance.

How did the Internet react?

Social media users flooded to the comment section where one stunned user stated, “Don’t know what came to Madhuri that at 59 she is trying to compete with Jahnvi Kapoor, who built her career on cleavage showing than on acting. Or is it that nowadays every woman is competing with OnlyFans everywhere???”

Replying to this, a user on X cleared the air, “This is an AI-generated video of Madhuri Dixit. Kindly verify facts before tweeting or amplifying something like this. In an age where misinformation spreads within seconds, such irresponsible posts from public figures only add to confusion and unnecessary outrage. Highly shameful and deeply disappointing.”

Another asked, “Wtf, is this real?” An individual shared, “Eva Adams era is over… Madhuri Dixit just arrived.”

This video is not Madhuri Dixit/ it is AI

And this is one of the reasons men’s rights activists are not taken seriously!

They will post anything to make all women look like whores https://t.co/PYkZmto6Nr — Politically Incorrect (@redqueen2026) May 28, 2026







This is AI generated video Please verify before posting — ASAN (@Atulsingh_asan) May 28, 2026













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