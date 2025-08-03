Did Prince Harry Really Punch Andrew Over Meghan Markle? Here’s The Truth

The new book sparked royal drama with allegations of Prince Harry punching Prince Andrew for degrading comments about Meghan Markle. Harry’s team denied the claims in a hurry, but the story has struck renewed chords of interest into royal family tensions. Here lies the juicy scoop on this incredible saga.

Explosive Allegations in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York

Andrew Lownie’s book claims that Harry confronted Andrew over comments made to him in 2013, an occasion that devolved into punches, with Harry inflicting at least a bloody nose on Andrew.

He claims that Andrew called Meghan an “opportunist” and that their marriage would not last, and this incensed Harry. The biography further alleges that Andrew became embroiled in salacious scandals that included relations with Jeffrey Epstein, which only deepens the narrative surrounding royal discord.

Harry’s Swift Denial and Royal Tensions

Prince Harry’s spokesperson denies the claims, “Neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

The denial stands in the long shadow of the fact that Harry has consistently defended Meghan, who has faced some pretty fierce scrutiny since joining the royal family. The book hints at more drama, claiming that Prince William has been involved in a campaign to kick Andrew out of the Royal Lodge, which points to a family very much at odds, something deepened by Harry and Meghan’s exit from royal duty in 2020.

Why This Royal Rumour Captivates the World

The allure of the story lies in the combination of royal privilege, personal betrayal, and alleged violence. Advocates and detractors alike get caught up in the fantasy of a scandal against Andrew for Harry to defend Meghan’s honor.

Though unproven, it plays into ongoing fascination with the couple’s rocky path through royal life, their household in Montecito and Harry’s occasional yet insistent calls for reconciliation even as rifts remain among family members. The Royal Family is always in news!

Also Read: Orlando Bloom’s Hilarious Jab On Katy Perry’s Justin Trudeau Romance Rumours, Is This A Love Triangle?