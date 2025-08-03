Orlando Bloom’s Hilarious Jab On Katy Perry’s Justin Trudeau Romance Rumours, Is This A Love Triangle?

Katy Perry’s latest escapades in Montreal with ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been the talk of the town, driving romance speculation. But more excitingly, it is ex-financée Orlando Bloom’s cheeky retort that is making the headlines. More precisely, Bloom’s amusing approval of a mock article takes a hilarious twist of events in this tale of celebrity.

Bloom’s Satirical Shot in the Arm at Romance Rumors

On August 1, The Onion ‘published a fake piece pretending that Bloom, 48, was seen dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. That was supposed to poke fun at Perry’s allegedly romantic fling with Trudeau, 53.

With an image blown-up by the AI of Bloom and Merkel sharing a candle-lit dinner, vinous and with oysters, one is treated to the faux insider quote: ‘Angela kept Orlando laughing the whole night – he couldn’t keep his eyes off her!” Bloom has commented clapping emojis, showing that he is taking the gossip lightly. Hence this particular lighthearted clap-back indicates that he could shrug off the drama surrounding Perry’s new affair.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s Meet-up in Montreal

The hype started when Perry, 40, and the bon vivant Trudeau golfed together on July 28 at the upscale Le Violon in Montreal, drank cocktails, and ate lobster; then continued with a walk through Mount Royal Park, where Trudeau later attended Perry’s Lifetimes Tour concert in Bell Centre.

All these occurrences and sources describe their connection as a “flirty friendship,” although Perry’s camp is adamant that the two are platonic, especially that she is still “grieving” her split from Bloom. Public displays made by the couple seemed engineered to keep the rumor mill churning.

Pery and Bloom: Co-Parenting and Moving Forward

Perry and Bloom, who have a daughter, Daisy Dove-four years old- announced their separation in June 2025 after nine years of union. In their joint statement, they emphasised the importance of co-parenting and a united appearance for Daisy. Recently, Bloom has been spotted vacationing with Perry and Daisy.

The latest events showcased their commitment to family values even as Bloom continues to navigate life in the dating world post-breakup. His funny reaction to The Onion’s satire proves he really is not even a little concerned with rumors of Perry’s romantic appreciation, keeping the story completely breezy while the world watches this very unexpected celebrity triangle unravel.

