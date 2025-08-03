Home > Entertainment > Orlando Bloom’s Hilarious Jab On Katy Perry’s Justin Trudeau Romance Rumours, Is This A Love Triangle?

Orlando Bloom’s Hilarious Jab On Katy Perry’s Justin Trudeau Romance Rumours, Is This A Love Triangle?

Orlando Bloom's rather cheeky clapback at a satirical jab about Katy Perry's alleged fling with Justin Trudeau is echoing in Hollywood. As cozy Montreal outings and flirtatious walks in the park for Perry and Trudeau are painting their romance. Is Bloom unbothered or hiding a broken heart ?

Orlando Bloom Roasts Katy Perry’s Trudeau Fling Rumours
Orlando Bloom Roasts Katy Perry’s Trudeau Fling Rumours

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 3, 2025 03:45:57 IST

Katy Perry’s latest escapades in Montreal with ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been the talk of the town, driving romance speculation. But more excitingly, it is ex-financée Orlando Bloom’s cheeky retort that is making the headlines. More precisely, Bloom’s amusing approval of a mock article takes a hilarious twist of events in this tale of celebrity.

Bloom’s Satirical Shot in the Arm at Romance Rumors

On August 1, The Onion ‘published a fake piece pretending that Bloom, 48, was seen dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. That was supposed to poke fun at Perry’s allegedly romantic fling with Trudeau, 53.

With an image blown-up by the AI of Bloom and Merkel sharing a candle-lit dinner, vinous and with oysters, one is treated to the faux insider quote: ‘Angela kept Orlando laughing the whole night – he couldn’t keep his eyes off her!” Bloom has commented clapping emojis, showing that he is taking the gossip lightly. Hence this particular lighthearted clap-back indicates that he could shrug off the drama surrounding Perry’s new affair. 

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s Meet-up in Montreal 

The hype started when Perry, 40, and the bon vivant Trudeau golfed together on July 28 at the upscale Le Violon in Montreal, drank cocktails, and ate lobster; then continued with a walk through Mount Royal Park, where Trudeau later attended Perry’s Lifetimes Tour concert in Bell Centre.

 All these occurrences and sources describe their connection as a “flirty friendship,” although Perry’s camp is adamant that the two are platonic, especially that she is still “grieving” her split from Bloom. Public displays made by the couple seemed engineered to keep the rumor mill churning.

Pery and Bloom: Co-Parenting and Moving Forward 

Perry and Bloom, who have a daughter, Daisy Dove-four years old- announced their separation in June 2025 after nine years of union. In their joint statement, they emphasised the importance of co-parenting and a united appearance for Daisy. Recently, Bloom has been spotted vacationing with Perry and Daisy.

The latest events showcased their commitment to family values even as Bloom continues to navigate life in the dating world post-breakup. His funny reaction to The Onion’s satire proves he really is not even a little concerned with rumors of Perry’s romantic appreciation, keeping the story completely breezy while the world watches this very unexpected celebrity triangle unravel.

Also Read: Comedian Matt Rife Spooky Purchase, Now Owns Annabelle Doll’s Haunted Occult Museum 

RELATED News

Margot Robbie’s Next Big Role? Barbie Star To Team Up With Tim Burton For ‘Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake
Matty Healy Consoles Mom Denise Welch Amid Taylor Swift Feud, What Caused The Backlash?
Akon’s India Tour 2025: Dates, Cities & Ticket Details, Here’s The Guide!
Is Priyanka Chopra Making Her Bollywood Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here’s What We Know About Her Reunion On Love And War
Watch! President Donald Trump On Pardoning Diddy, American Rapper’s ‘Terrible Statements’ Heats Up Drama

LATEST NEWS

Monsoon Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi, Waterlogging in Several Areas
Israeli Fire Kills 10 Aid-Seekers in Gaza as US Envoy Meets Hostages’ Families
Who Is MK Sanu? The Iconic Malayali Writer Who Passes Away At 97
“These Pieces of Evidence Are Twisted”: Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Denies Mossad Agent Rumors
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 3, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1506 Here!
Rekha Gupta Transfers CMO Into E-Office For A More Efficient And Transparent System
Authorities Investigating Ex-Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith for Alleged Political Activity Violations
Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat
Oxford-Studied Lion ‘Blondie’ Killed in Alleged Trophy Hunt
National Friendship Day 2025: Breaking Isolation, Bonding BFFs
Orlando Bloom’s Hilarious Jab On Katy Perry’s Justin Trudeau Romance Rumours, Is This A Love Triangle?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Orlando Bloom’s Hilarious Jab On Katy Perry’s Justin Trudeau Romance Rumours, Is This A Love Triangle?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Orlando Bloom’s Hilarious Jab On Katy Perry’s Justin Trudeau Romance Rumours, Is This A Love Triangle?
Orlando Bloom’s Hilarious Jab On Katy Perry’s Justin Trudeau Romance Rumours, Is This A Love Triangle?
Orlando Bloom’s Hilarious Jab On Katy Perry’s Justin Trudeau Romance Rumours, Is This A Love Triangle?
Orlando Bloom’s Hilarious Jab On Katy Perry’s Justin Trudeau Romance Rumours, Is This A Love Triangle?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?