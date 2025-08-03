Comedian Matt Rife Spooky Purchase, Now Owns Annabelle Doll’s Haunted Occult Museum

Comedian Matt Rife leapt into the paranormal by purchasing the legendary Connecticut home and Occult Museum of Ed and Lorraine Warren. With this purchase, he has now become the legal guardian of the infamous Annabelle doll. This creepy acquisition, which was made known on August 1, 2025, along with Youtuber Elton Castee, has become an upper and lower derangement for fans alike.

I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren's home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @EltonCastee!! — Matt Rife (@mattrife) August 1, 2025

A Haunting New Venture for Matt Rife

This contract is perhaps the most ghostly among all the purchases aforementioned, considering Matt Rife’s well-known penchant for very viral comedy specials. Rife was a lifelong fan of The Conjuring films, and he indicated on TikTok that he and Castee had bought Warren’s Monroe, Connecticut property, which is at the center of paranormal history.

Welp, RIP Matt Rife. I really didn’t want to see you go this way! pic.twitter.com/ZYVlKkra4m — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) August 2, 2025

Over 750 haunted collectibles, including the notorious doll Annabelle, will be kept under the guardianship of the duo for at least five years. Rife will blend his lifelong passion for horror with a business plan that will soon turn the museum into a site of tours and overnight stays for thrill-seeking fans wishing to delve into its haunting history-in-beyond.

The Annabelle Doll’s Terrifying Legacy

The Annabelle doll-a Raggedy Ann with a particularly sinister reputation-is the crown jewel of the museum. Made infamous by stories of it purportedly moving on its own, leaving creepy “notes,” and even attacking a visitor in the 1970s, it’s remained under glass with a “D. O.- Not for opening” on the front.

The Warrens-the stalwarts of demonology-declared it possessed by an inhuman spirit, locked away in a museum glass. Recently, the doll was on tour around “Devils on the Run” when its handler, Dan Rivera, sadly passed away in July 2025, but authorities verified that it was not due to foul play. Rife’s new role as a guardian to the doll has left fans both in excitement and in apprehension.

Since 2019, the Warren Occult Museum has been closed to the public for zoning issues. Now, under the stewardship of Rife and Castee, the place is set to rise again. As he steps into this chilling chapter, social media buzzes with reactions, from excitement to warnings like “Don’t touch anything!”.

