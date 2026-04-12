Did Ranveer Allahbadia Take A Clever Dig At Samay Raina After Being Roasted In ‘Still Alive’ Stand-Up Special? Controversial YouTuber Raises Eyebrows With Cheeky Remark

Ranveer Allahbadia VS Samay Raina: On Sunday, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia answered the jokes of comedian Samay Raina about him in the latter’s stand-up special, Still Alive. In the video, uploaded by YouTube on Tuesday, Samay made a number of jabs at Ranveer, mentioning his time on the since-cancelled India Got Latent, his off-colour incest joke that had gone viral. In response to it, the podcaster explained to the paparazzi, “Samay, who?”

Did Ranveer Allahbadia take a subtle dig at Samay Raina?

Ranveer was seen being happy as he was engaging with the media in a recent paparazzi video by Shailesh Pandey. Inquiring of Samay Raina, he said, Samay kaun Samay? Kya Samay? (Samay? Who Samay? What Samay?) We have our time, my time is now.

In another video, Ranveer appeared to take the jabs at him lightly. He said, “Tareefein toh sunai de rahi hain tareef hum tak pahunch jati hai. Jitni zyada positivity aap andar rakhoge, utni zyada aap attract karte ho. Main bohot ‘mazaak kiya’ bhi hoon good sense of humour. Smile karte rehna chahiye.”

Translated to: I can definitely hear the praise. Compliments always come my way. The more positivity you think in yourself the more the more you will get. I am also pretty light-hearted and have a sense of humour. You have to always keep smiling.

What did Samay Raina say about Ranveer Allahbadia?

In his stand-up, Samay described his editing decisions on the episode of the series India’s Got Latent which caused the controversy. He said, “Main tumhe maa ki kasam sach batata hoon. Uss episode main Beer Biceps ne voh sawal 8 baar poocha tha. Aur iske alawa bhi kayi ant shant sawaal poochhe the usne. Toh ab jab maine edit dekha na, maine kaha, ‘Yeh toh bohot gandi baatein kari hain isne.'”

He also mentioned that he deleted 99 per cent of the unfit content.

What is India’s Got Latent controversy?

In 2025, Ranveer posed a question on India’s Got Latent segment that repulsed many viewers. The question was: Would you rather see your parents have sex every day the rest of your life or once to be over to make it forever?

Although the panel laughed at the question, it created a lot of backlash. Ranveer and the producers of the show were also charged with FIRs and threatened with death, and were online-cancelled. The National Commission of Women came into play and Ranveer was required to write an apology. The Supreme Court accorded him interim protection but condemned his words as vulgar and his dirty mind had dishonoured society.

Is Samay Raina coming back with ‘India’s Got Latent’ new season?

It is a big milestone that Samay Raina has officially announced that his highly anticipated show, India has got the Latent, is coming back, and in the wake of a tumultuous year, it is all the more important. It coincides with the debut of his comedy special Still Alive, which was released on his free YouTube channel yesterday.

The reemergence of India Got Latent comes after a scandalous step in 2025 that prompted the removal of the show on YouTube. The backlash was a response to comments made on one episode that soon went viral, and led to extensive criticism, legal scrutiny, and several FIRs against the persons involved. The episode not only halted the show, but also triggered a wider discussion on content limits in the fast-changing digital entertainment landscape in India.

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