Home > Entertainment > Did Ssunita Ahuja Take A Dig At Ahaan Panday? Govinda's Wife Hypes Son Yashvardhan's Upcoming Project: 'Saiyaara Se Better Picture Kar Raha Hai'

Ssunita Ahuja is all excited for son Yashvardhan's entry into Bollywood, claiming that it will outshine the noise created by Saiyaara! Has Yashvardhan been pegged to steal the action? The family is serving with hot piping tea!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 25, 2025 21:16:19 IST

Ssunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood superstar Govinda, has caused quite a stir in the industry with her bold statement that her son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s impending Bollywood debut will be much greater than that of Ahaan Panday’s much awaited release Saiyaara. In an open chat with her, she also talked about Rasha Thadani on her debut for Azaad and had been buzzing in the air between divorce rumours with Govinda. 

Ssunita’s High Hopes, Yashvardhan’s Bollywood Debut

Ssunita Ahuja can barely hide her excitement over her son Yashvardhan making his Bollywood debut. When a fan commented that Yashvardhan should have featured in Saiyaara, she was quick to retort,”I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash,” indicating that he is in fact doing an ambitious project, a Hindi remake of Telugu’s popular Baby (2023).

Directed by Sai Rajesh, this romantic drama promises to have a fresh tale, a feature in which Sunita is betting on Yashvardhan’s charms to overshadow Ahaan Panday’s highly acclaimed debut. She rapidly added that even though she hasn’t seen Saiyaara, her son has watched it twice, “Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi haii, mujhe dekhna hai. But abhi 14 tareek ko shayad aa raha hai naa Netflix pe. But good good. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. And I want ki sab bachhe khoob naam kamaye.”

Ssunita on Rasha Thadani’s Azaad

Rasha Thadani made heads turn when she marked her debut in Azaad, a period drama alongside Aaman Devgan. Ssunita had nothing but sweet remarks about Rasha and also acknowledged the connection of the young actress with Yashvardhan, as seen in their viral dance on Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, she said. “ But maine theatre mein jaake dekhi picture, achhi lagi mujhe. She’s a sweet girl. Raveena ka bachpan yaad aata hai.”



Azaad has been getting praises for this expressive performance Rasha put up critic types saying that she has the potential to find her own path in the shadows of her mother. Ssunita’s comment, however short, adds to the hype around Rasha’s promising trajectory.

Ssunita and Govinda’s Divorce Rumours 

Despite all claims, Ssunita’s euphoria about Yashvardhan was overshadowed by rumours of her divorce from Govinda. There were reports of a filing citing adultery and cruelty, but they were dismissed as “old matters” settled by spouses. 

Ssunita will still concentrate on her children’s professions, with reports also debunked by her daughter Tina. Yashvardhan’s debut and Rasha’s talent are motherly sentiments that will have this narrative moving to family unity and the next generation of Bollywood.

