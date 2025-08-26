Did You Know Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Dropped Out Of College For Love But Then Took Revenge On Her Ex-BF? Here’s Why!

Bigg Boss 19 has finally landed on JioCinema and Colors TV, with Salman Khan back in the host’s seat.

Out of all the new faces stirring up chatter, Tanya Mittal has definitely stolen a chunk of the spotlight. She was the third contestant to walk into the house this season.

Who is Tanya Mittal?

Tanya Mittal got a pretty packed resume. Think influencer, entrepreneur, podcaster, and ex-model, all rolled into one. Her business, Handmade with Love by Tanya, deals in everything from handbags to saris.

Tanya is also active on social media, where her Instagram boasts over 2.5 million followers. Besides promoting her brand, Tanya’s known for posting spiritual stories and motivational snippets, which her audience seems to love.

When Tanya Mittal decided to become beautiful only to take revenge

During a podcast appearance, Tanya Mittal opened up about how she loved a man and even left her studies for him, only to be left alone.

In one of her interviews, the current Bigg Boss 19 contestant stated, “I have been in love many times, and I have always been in love with the wrong people. I still haven’t found the love that I was looking for, and that loneliness has always been in my life. Whoever I tried to love, he betrayed me.”

She continued, “That incompleteness, that lack has always been there, that for me, love is only. I mean, the one person who is standing for me, that is love. And I never found that. So, fighting alone, I have come to the point where I am tired.”

In the same interview, Tanya Mittal revealed, “I had a breakup in 2018, and he left me because I was not that beautiful. So, there can’t be a bigger thing than that. I had left my studies at college, and my family was already against me. So, I used to think that if no one would support me in this world, then he would.”

Tanya shared, “And, if I couldn’t do anything, then I will marry him and we will all be together. At least, I will be a good wife. But, he also broke up with me because he didn’t find me beautiful. After that, to take revenge on him, I became beautiful. So, I again lost 15 kgs of weight.”

The viral model added, “I ate a lot of gram flour and curd. And then I came to know that there are beauty treatments. Go to Delhi, eat vitamin C, eat glutathione, eat this, eat that. I tried everything. I had to become beautiful because he told me to. And now, when so many people call me beautiful, that is my biggest revenge for him.”

Who is Tanya Mittal’s ex-boyfriend?

Tanya Mittal used to date Balraj Singh at one point in time. In an interview, Balraj Singh didn’t hold back in a recent interview and was brutally honest about his falling out with Tanya, straight-up calling her “fake.”

He said, “Our friendship couldn’t last because I don’t hang around with fake people. Satisfaction, that’s her biggest problem.”

Balraj went on, “If Tanya needs to tell me something, she’ll pretend to be my friend or even act submissive just to get it off her chest. But as soon as she’s said her piece and feels satisfied, she’ll turn cold and start acting rude again.”

Tanya Mittal is Miss Asia Tourism 2018

Before all this, she actually won Miss Asia Tourism 2018, representing India at the international pageant in Lebanon. She’s an architect by training, with a degree from Chandigarh University. And just recently, she’s jumped into podcasting, adding another feather to her cap.

Tanya really shot into the national conversation during the Maha Kumbh. A video of her went viral. She was describing the chaos and heartbreak she witnessed during a stampede at Mauni Amavasya.

In the clip, she talked about seeing people hurt, even giving water to victims. That moment kind of cemented her as a recognisable figure on social media.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Sparks Drama On Day One, Insisting ‘Call Me Ma’am, I’m the Boss’