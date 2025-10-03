Disney+ Hotstar to Rebrand as Disney+ in Several Asian Countires-Will Subscription Prices Increase?

Disney+ Hotstar will rebrand to Disney+ from October 9, 2025, onwards in several Southeast Asian Countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia. As per the official announcement, Disney is rebranding Star as Hulu to make its streaming services easier to understand and to give viewers more content from worldwide.

Will Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Fee Increase?



Disney is renaming the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar to Disney+ to create a more unified global streaming experience for viewers. This rebranding is not going to affect the Disney+ Hotstar subscription prices. Till now, there is no official statement from Disney regarding to change in the pricing or any plans.

What’s New for Viewers?



The Hulu tile will introduce subscribers to a thrilling mix of US, Korean, and Japanese originals, featuring various blockbuster shows, including: