Disney+ Hotstar to Rebrand as Disney+ in Several Asian Countires-Will Subscription Prices Increase?

Disney+ Hotstar will rebrand to Disney+ from October 9, 2025, onwards in several Southeast Asian Countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia. As per the official announcement, Disney is rebranding Star as Hulu to make its streaming services easier to understand and to give viewers more content from worldwide.
Will Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Fee Increase?
Disney is renaming the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar to Disney+ to create a more unified global streaming experience for viewers. This rebranding is not going to affect the Disney+ Hotstar subscription prices. Till now, there is no official statement from Disney regarding to change in the pricing or any plans.
What’s New for Viewers?
The Hulu tile will introduce subscribers to a thrilling mix of US, Korean, and Japanese originals, featuring various blockbuster shows, including:
-
Ryan Murphy’s stylish and high-stakes legal drama All’s Fair features an ensemble cast led by Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian, and Niecy Nash.
-
The lighthearted Korean romantic comedy Would You Marry Me? with Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min as leads.
-
The action-packed Korean thriller The Manipulated stars Ji Changwook and Doh Kyungsoo.
-
Visually dynamic coming-of-age Japanese anime WANDANCE.