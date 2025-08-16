LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Disney Unveils Coven Academy: Teen Witches, Drama, And Magic In Exciting New Series!

Disney Unveils Coven Academy: Teen Witches, Drama, And Magic In Exciting New Series!

Disney greenlights Coven Academy, a teen witch dramedy on Disney+. Set in a mystical Appalachian academy, it follows teens mastering magic, friendships, and challenges of adolescence. Debuts autumn 2025 with a young, talented cast.

Teen witches, secrets, and spells Coven Academy casts its magical spell!
Teen witches, secrets, and spells Coven Academy casts its magical spell!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 16, 2025 02:46:56 IST

It is time to be amazed by a new series! Officially, Disney has green lighted Coven Academy, a magical teen dramedy that is a guaranteed new and modern adaptation of the world of witches. The show will take place in an isolated academy at the heart of a mystical Appalachian Mountain and center on a circle of teen girlfriends as they find and hone their emerging magical powers and struggles to maintain their friendships through the positive and negative changes that adolescence brings. Finding a chord between the supernatural and the teenage life that people can identify with, Coven Academy is set to win the hearts of a new audience of the young generations of viewers. It is set to be The series is expected to debut on Disney+ in autumn 2025.

Enchanting Ensemble And Narrative Spell

The main gist of Coven Academy are charming teen witches in their different personalities and still-developing talents. It has Malina Pauli Weissman (Ick, A Series of Unfortunate Events) in the title role of Briar. Miss Graves is played by Tiffani Thiessen (Alexa and Katie, White Collar, 90210). Other principal casts comprise, Malachi Barton (Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Jake, Louis Thresher (Boarders), Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch), and Ora Duplass (Their Town) as Sasha and Tegan respectively.

The main book plot and scenery will be the happenings in the academy walls where they will do the process of learning to unlock their potentials as witches, the hidden mysteries of their roots and the aftermath they must face a magical monster that might threaten their coven and the world of the humans.

Modern Magic And Teen Troubles

Coven Academy is set to integrate traditional witchcraft-lore with normally everyday problems of teenagers as they are in modern times. Of course you can expect spells to be cast and social media drama to unfold, potions and making it through first crushes, ancient prophecies and high school politics. The show is expected to be a sophisticated mix of humor and emotional Hearts to Hearts, which would cast light on friendship, identity, and responsibility found in ability use when having access to magical powers.

The academy itself will be a living stage in itself, full of knowledge, but also mystery; containing secret corridors, magical objects and ages of magical secrets that were never exposed to its student cast of characters who are young and eager to explore the magic around them.

Also Read: Anna Faris And Regina Hall Return For Scary Movie 6, Reviving The Iconic Horror Comedy Franchise

Tags: Coven AcademyDisney shows 2025Disney teen series

RELATED News

Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
KBC 17 Independence Day Episode: Operation Sindoor Women Officers Steal Spotlight, How Much Prize Money Did They Bag?
‘Beta, Jab Tumhare Baap…’ Javed Akhtar’s Savage Clapback At Troll Over Pakistan Independence Day Goes Viral
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

LATEST NEWS

‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Disney Unveils Coven Academy: Teen Witches, Drama, And Magic In Exciting New Series!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Disney Unveils Coven Academy: Teen Witches, Drama, And Magic In Exciting New Series!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Disney Unveils Coven Academy: Teen Witches, Drama, And Magic In Exciting New Series!
Disney Unveils Coven Academy: Teen Witches, Drama, And Magic In Exciting New Series!
Disney Unveils Coven Academy: Teen Witches, Drama, And Magic In Exciting New Series!
Disney Unveils Coven Academy: Teen Witches, Drama, And Magic In Exciting New Series!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?