Dolly Parton says 'I ain't dead yet' after sister sparked alarm

By Lisa Richwine (Reuters) -Country singer Dolly Parton sought to reassure fans about her health on Wednesday after comments by her sister stoked concern that the Grammy winner was near death. "I ain't dead yet," Parton, 79, said in the caption to an Instagram video. "Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here," the "9 to 5" singer said with a smile from a set where she was filming commercials for the Grand Ole Opry. She wore black pants and a red top with black fringe. Parton had recently announced she was postponing a series of shows planned for Las Vegas to deal with some unspecified health issues. This week, her sister, Freida Parton, said on social media that she had been "up all night praying" for the singer. She later said she "didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious." In Wednesday's video, Parton said she had neglected her own health during the illness and death of her husband, Carl Dean, who died in March. She was now working with doctors to address some issues, she said. "I want you to know I'm OK. I've got some problems … nothing major," she said, adding, "I'm not dying." Parton is a Grammy-winning singer and star of movies including "Steel Magnolias" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas." She is due to receive an honorary Oscar in November. (Reporting by Lisa RichwineEditing by Marguerita Choy)

