"… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): After former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar accidentally floundered cricketer Abhishek Sharma’s name, mentioning Abhishek Bachchan instead, while discussing match strategies for India-Pakistan Asia Cup final, the ‘Guru’ star delivered a hilarious response, saying that even though he doesn’t play cricket well, the Pakistan bowlers would not be able to get him out.

While analysing match strategies during the sports show ‘Game On Hai’, Akhtar was heard saying, “If Pakistan manage to get Abhishek Bachchan out in a hypothetical situation, what happens to India’s middle order? The middle order has not performed well.” The slip occurred while he was referring to cricketer Abhishek Sharma.

The former speedster was promptly corrected by the presenter, who clarified that the intended reference was to Indian batter Abhishek Sharma. The conversation then returned to cricketing matters. However, the gaffe did not go unnoticed by viewers and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Reacting to the clip, Abhishek Bachchan took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) and responded with trademark wit.

Quoting the clip, he wrote, “Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket.”

India and Pakistan are slated to face off in the highly anticipated final of the Asia Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

The title clash follows two one-sided contests between these two sides in the group stage and the Super Four stage. In the group stage, India chased down a meagre target of 128 set by Pakistan with seven wickets in hand.

In the next match during the Super Four stage, Pakistan did much better, posting 171 thanks to a half-century by Sahibzada Farhan. However, Abhishek Sharma spoiled Pakistan’s party again with an explosive 74 and 105-run stand with vice-captain Shubman Gill and India won by six wickets. (ANI)

