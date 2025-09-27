LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma

"… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 27, 2025 01:32:04 IST

"… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): After former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar accidentally floundered cricketer Abhishek Sharma’s name, mentioning Abhishek Bachchan instead, while discussing match strategies for India-Pakistan Asia Cup final, the ‘Guru’ star delivered a hilarious response, saying that even though he doesn’t play cricket well, the Pakistan bowlers would not be able to get him out.

While analysing match strategies during the sports show ‘Game On Hai’, Akhtar was heard saying, “If Pakistan manage to get Abhishek Bachchan out in a hypothetical situation, what happens to India’s middle order? The middle order has not performed well.” The slip occurred while he was referring to cricketer Abhishek Sharma.

The former speedster was promptly corrected by the presenter, who clarified that the intended reference was to Indian batter Abhishek Sharma. The conversation then returned to cricketing matters. However, the gaffe did not go unnoticed by viewers and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Reacting to the clip, Abhishek Bachchan took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) and responded with trademark wit.

Quoting the clip, he wrote, “Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket.”

"… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma

India and Pakistan are slated to face off in the highly anticipated final of the Asia Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

The title clash follows two one-sided contests between these two sides in the group stage and the Super Four stage. In the group stage, India chased down a meagre target of 128 set by Pakistan with seven wickets in hand.

In the next match during the Super Four stage, Pakistan did much better, posting 171 thanks to a half-century by Sahibzada Farhan. However, Abhishek Sharma spoiled Pakistan’s party again with an explosive 74 and 105-run stand with vice-captain Shubman Gill and India won by six wickets. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: abhishek bachchanindia-vs-pakistan-asia-cup-clashShoaib Akhtar

RELATED News

Luke Wilson joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy series
WWE superstar Drew McIntyre joins Henry Cavill in 'Highlander'
Taylor Swift returns to late-night TV, announced as guest on The Tonight Show
"Miss you, brother": Singer Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with heartfelt message
Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata pandal recasts Satyajit Ray's fictional dictator as 'Hirak Rani'

LATEST NEWS

'The Social Network' sequel starring Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong gets official title, release date
Banking Boldly: India's Play for Global Glory
Sri Lanka's Nissanka eclipses Virat Kohli for two special feat at Asia Cup
Can Anyone Buy Alcohol In Saudi Arabia? The Answer May Shock You
HRTC pensioners stage protest in Shimla, demand timely release of pension
UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh
Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel Named In Latest Jeffrey Epstein Files: All You Need To Know
"… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma
Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree' franchise getting its animated film 'Chhoti Stree'
Cricket Star Shreyas Iyer Supports Go Dharmic's Mission with Jersey Donation
"… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma
"… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma
"… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma
"… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma

QUICK LINKS