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Home > Entertainment News > Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Faces Backlash as 51-Year-Old Akashdeep Saigal Cast as Tulsi’s Grandson, Fans Question Age Gap

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Faces Backlash as 51-Year-Old Akashdeep Saigal Cast as Tulsi’s Grandson, Fans Question Age Gap

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 faces backlash as Akashdeep Saigal, 51, is cast as Tulsi’s grandson. Here’s what fans are saying and how the actor reacted.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Faces Backlash as 51-Year-Old Akashdeep Saigal Cast as Tulsi’s Grandson, Fans Question Age Gap
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Faces Backlash as 51-Year-Old Akashdeep Saigal Cast as Tulsi’s Grandson, Fans Question Age Gap

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: April 29, 2026 16:41:55 IST

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Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Faces Backlash as 51-Year-Old Akashdeep Saigal Cast as Tulsi’s Grandson, Fans Question Age Gap
The television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has reached the top of viewership ratings, but its new casting decision has initiated a significant online discussion. The show brought back Akashdeep Saigal, which generated excitement among fans, but his character as Tulsi Virani’s grandson created divided opinions among viewers who questioned the creative decisions made by the showrunners.

Why Akashdeep Saigal’s Casting Sparked Backlash

The creators have brought back Akashdeep Saigal, who first gained fame for his role as Tulsi’s son Ansh Gujral in the beloved television series. The new season features him as Rio, who is the son of Ansh and thereby becomes Tulsi’s grandson through his character connection.
 
The casting decision has created doubt among viewers because the actor who plays the role is 51 years old, and his age makes it challenging for audiences to believe that he can play a character from a younger time period. The age difference between characters has become a major topic of discussion on social media platforms. 

Fans React:

The audience has publicly shown their discontent because they believe the casting choices do not match the reality of the characters. The first group of users said that the character looks older than his on-screen father and mother, while the second group made jokes about the character’s age difference with his parents. 
 
The fans used both funny and negative comments to ask how the story would handle the casting choices. The current storyline of the show has become one of the most important discussions among viewers.

Akashdeep Saigal Breaks Silence on His Role

The actor defended his casting choice and his method of playing the character in response to the criticism. He stated that acting depends on two elements, which are performance and presence, and these two elements exist independently of an actor’s age. 
 
Rio stands as a complex character who possesses both international charm and deep emotional intelligence, according to him. He believes that multiple hidden aspects of the story will become visible to the audience as the narrative proceeds because the character contains more than what viewers currently observe.

Challenge For The Show

The rating success of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 faces challenges because the ongoing controversy demonstrates how traditional content needs to meet the different expectations of present-day viewers.
Legacies show a need to undergo more casting evaluations because viewers maintain strong emotional ties to the original characters and storylines.
The upcoming episodes will show whether viewers accept the plot development or keep doubting the story’s authenticity.

Conclusion:

The casting of Akashdeep Saigal as Tulsi’s grandson has sparked a strong reaction from fans, which combines their curiosity with their criticism. The makers need to prove their decision as valid in order to regain audience trust, or the ongoing debate will prevent the show from succeeding.
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Tags: Akashdeep Saigal ageAkashdeep Saigal role RioEkta Kapoor show backlashIndian TV controversy 2026KSBKBT2 updatesKyunki 2 cast newsKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2Tulsi grandson casting controversy

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Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Faces Backlash as 51-Year-Old Akashdeep Saigal Cast as Tulsi’s Grandson, Fans Question Age Gap

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Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Faces Backlash as 51-Year-Old Akashdeep Saigal Cast as Tulsi’s Grandson, Fans Question Age Gap
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Faces Backlash as 51-Year-Old Akashdeep Saigal Cast as Tulsi’s Grandson, Fans Question Age Gap
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Faces Backlash as 51-Year-Old Akashdeep Saigal Cast as Tulsi’s Grandson, Fans Question Age Gap
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Faces Backlash as 51-Year-Old Akashdeep Saigal Cast as Tulsi’s Grandson, Fans Question Age Gap

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