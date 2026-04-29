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Home > Elections > West Bengal Polls: Mithun Chakraborty Joins Queue To Vote, Says No Special Treatment, Sparks Buzz Across Polling Booth Nationwide

West Bengal Polls: Mithun Chakraborty Joins Queue To Vote, Says No Special Treatment, Sparks Buzz Across Polling Booth Nationwide

West Bengal Phase 2 polling for 2026 Assembly Elections began with Mithun Chakraborty voting early in Kolkata. The phase covers 142 seats with 3.21 crore voters, including major turnout across men, women, and third gender voters in a high-stakes electoral battle.

Mithun Chakraborty stands in queue to cast vote
Mithun Chakraborty stands in queue to cast vote

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 29, 2026 16:44:47 IST

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West Bengal Polls: Mithun Chakraborty Joins Queue To Vote, Says No Special Treatment, Sparks Buzz Across Polling Booth Nationwide

West Bengal Phase 2 Voting Begins: Mithun Chakraborty Among Early Voters in Kolkata

The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 began on Wednesday, with actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mithun Chakraborty among the early voters to cast his ballot in Kolkata.

Mithun arrived at Subhokhon Community Hall in Belgachia and was seen standing in the queue with other voters as polling started. His presence drew attention at the booth, but the actor chose to wait like any other citizen before casting his vote.

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Mithun Chakraborty Highlights Smooth Voting Experience

After voting, Mithun spoke to the media and said he had not asked for any special arrangements. He also said he was confident that the process would remain smooth and peaceful.

“Just like any regular citizen, I haven’t requested any special treatment whatsoever. I’m confident the voting process will be carried out smoothly, and I appreciate the Election Commission for ensuring everything is in place. I firmly believe the election will proceed successfully,” the actor told reporters here.

The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 has officially commenced, preceded by rigorous mock polls across the state’s high-stakes corridors.

Massive Voter Turnout Across 142 Seats

The scale of the final phase is massive, covering nearly half of the state’s total assembly seats, 142 (out of 294). The total electorate is around 3.21 crore (Male: 16,435,627 and Female: 15,737,418 and Third Gender: 792). 1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

The second phase is a major one in the state election, covering 142 of the total 294 Assembly seats. Around 3.21 crore voters are eligible to vote in this phase, including 16,435,627 men, 15,737,418 women, and 792 third-gender voters.

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Who Is Swagatha S. Krishnan? Singer Alleges Sexual Abuse by Music Director, Calls Him ‘Epstein of Madras’ in Explosive Claim

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Tags: Kolkata votingMithun ChakrabortyPhase 2 pollingwest bengal elections 2026

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West Bengal Polls: Mithun Chakraborty Joins Queue To Vote, Says No Special Treatment, Sparks Buzz Across Polling Booth Nationwide

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West Bengal Polls: Mithun Chakraborty Joins Queue To Vote, Says No Special Treatment, Sparks Buzz Across Polling Booth Nationwide

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West Bengal Polls: Mithun Chakraborty Joins Queue To Vote, Says No Special Treatment, Sparks Buzz Across Polling Booth Nationwide
West Bengal Polls: Mithun Chakraborty Joins Queue To Vote, Says No Special Treatment, Sparks Buzz Across Polling Booth Nationwide
West Bengal Polls: Mithun Chakraborty Joins Queue To Vote, Says No Special Treatment, Sparks Buzz Across Polling Booth Nationwide
West Bengal Polls: Mithun Chakraborty Joins Queue To Vote, Says No Special Treatment, Sparks Buzz Across Polling Booth Nationwide

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