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Home > Entertainment News > Tumbbad 2 Release Date OUT: Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Promises A Dark Return Before SRK’s King Hits Theatres

Tumbbad 2 Release Date OUT: Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Promises A Dark Return Before SRK’s King Hits Theatres

Tumbbad 2 releases on Dec 3, 2027 after strong buzz post-re-release. The sequel explores Hastar’s cursed legacy with a bigger, darker story starring Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, promising mythological horror and intense storytelling.

Tumbbad 2 Release Date Out
Tumbbad 2 Release Date Out

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 29, 2026 16:26:19 IST

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Tumbbad 2 Release Date OUT: Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Promises A Dark Return Before SRK’s King Hits Theatres

The producers of Tumbbad announced through their official statement that the sequel will be released in theaters on December 3 2027 after they spent weeks promoting the project through motion posters and minor updates. The announcement creates excitement among audiences who tracked the film through its entire production process because the film gained new popularity after its 2024 re-release.

The Mythological Expansion: Sohum Shah’s Vision for Tumbbad 2

The sequel’s main story will examine the cursed history of Hastar, which extends the detailed folklore from the first film that became a cult classic. Actor-producer Sohum Shah has hinted that Tumbbad 2 will not merely be a continuation but a significant escalation in scale, which will examine the “legacy of sin” throughout multiple time periods. The production team currently uses an eight-acre Mumbai set, which has been built to create an entire historically accurate city under the direction of Adesh Prasad, who operates as the film’s director. The production maintains atmospheric dread and tactile realism through its dedication to physical world-building while enabling its expanded supernatural story to unfold.

A Powerhouse Collaboration: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Enters the Fold

The franchise expands its intensity through Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming role, which became official after a renowned mahurat ceremony. The public has reacted with excitement about Siddiqui’s upcoming screen appearance together with Sohum Shah because his actual character details remain unknown. His ability to act out difficult characters who lack clear moral boundaries matches the requirements of Tumbbad’s dark universe that operates through greed. The collaboration between these two powerhouse performers, backed by the production expertise of Pen Studios and Dr. Jayantilal Gada, suggests that the sequel will prioritize high-caliber storytelling and character depth alongside its signature horror elements.

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Strategizing the Box Office: Outpacing the King

The Tumbbad 2 filmmakers made a smart strategic decision by selecting early December 2027 as their release date because this timeframe allows the movie to rule the box office until major movie releases start. The film will reach theaters, which gives the production team enough time to complete their work before Shah Rukh Khan’s highly awaited King action-thriller movie release. The Tumbbad sequel attracts audience members who desire fresh and innovative films, while SRK’s project will become a major box office success. The horror sequel will use the lead time to attract domestic audiences who will spread positive word-of-mouth about the film while it maintains its exclusive position as the top movie of the season.

Final Countdown to the Return of Hastar

The production maintains its ambitious filming schedule while anticipation keeps growing for its upcoming “bigger, darker follow-up.” The 2018 original showed that Indian horror films can achieve sophisticated storytelling through their use of native cultural elements and visual effects. Fans now have an official countdown, which begins from December 3 2027 to return to Tumbbad’s rain-soaked village and experience the next installment of an unending myth.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 41: Ranveer Singh Film Starrer Storms Past Rs 1780 Crore Worldwide With Unstoppable Sixth Tuesday Surge

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Tumbbad 2 Release Date OUT: Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Promises A Dark Return Before SRK’s King Hits Theatres

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Tumbbad 2 Release Date OUT: Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Promises A Dark Return Before SRK’s King Hits Theatres

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Tumbbad 2 Release Date OUT: Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Promises A Dark Return Before SRK’s King Hits Theatres
Tumbbad 2 Release Date OUT: Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Promises A Dark Return Before SRK’s King Hits Theatres
Tumbbad 2 Release Date OUT: Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Promises A Dark Return Before SRK’s King Hits Theatres
Tumbbad 2 Release Date OUT: Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Promises A Dark Return Before SRK’s King Hits Theatres

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