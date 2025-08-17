Drake Bell Finally Responds: Has He Filed For Divorce Two Years After Janet Von Schmeling Move?

Drake Bell, an actor and musician is reported to have moved to divorce his estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling nearly two years after the woman had initiated her divorce. The new filing comes in Florida as their turbulent split started toward the end of 2022.

Although Janet Von Schmelling had cited irreconcilable differences as the foundation to have filed a case in California, with this latest move by Bell she is signaling that she is now ready to officially bring the marriage between the two to an end. The couple have one son and apparently, they are at a place where they are ready to end this phase of the relationship on a legal note.

Custody and Co-parenting

Both parents have the wellbeing of their son Wyatt as a priority. Upon initial divorce suit by Janet Von Schmeling in April 2023, she requested the court to award her with legal and physical custody of their child proposing that Bell should be allowed access to his child through visitation rights.

Bell has now come out publicly to say that he and Von Schmeling get along well as co-parenting, and that they both respect each other, and have unified interests in the best interest of their son to bring a loving stable home. This devotion to the best interest of their child seems to be their common denominator in going through the legal system.

Relationship History

The relationship of Bell and Von Schmeling has been rather confidential. The two have been dating a number of years and secretly got married recently in 2018. Bell did not officially announce their marriage or son’s birth until 2021.

The split gained publicity in early 2023, after a string of events, whereby Bell was reported as missing and then found safe. The official divorce process, which is becoming the office of Bell, is an attempt to have a legal ending on their bonding as a couple and transform it into that of co-parenting.

