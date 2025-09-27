Dulquer Salmaan announces Lokah sequel, Tovino Thomas to play lead

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 23:00:07 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): After the resounding success of ‘Lokah Chapter 1’, the makers have announced the sequel of the film on Saturday.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, the official production studio of the film, gave fans the first glimpse of ‘Lokah Chapter 2’ by sharing a video titled ‘When Legends Chill: Michaek x Charlie’. The movie is expected to centre around Tovino Thomas’s character, Chaatan, in the film.

The film’s teaser features a playful conversation between Tovino and Dulquer Salmaan, who was previously introduced as Odiyan in a social media post.

At one point, Tovino jokes with Dulquer, asking, “Why don’t you call me once in a while — in 50 years or even 100 years?”

The banter continues as Tovino mentions that his brother is out now, unlike him, and could be violent.

He then asks Dulquer if he would come to help if called upon, to which Dulquer promptly says no.

The light-hearted exchange ends with a brief glimpse of the much-anticipated second part of the ‘Lokah’ universe.

The sequel will be directed by Domic Arjun and will star Tovino Thomas in the lead role.

Taking to his X handle, Wayfarer Films wrote, “Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2 Starring Tovino Thomas. Written & Directed by Dominic Arun. Produced by Wayfarer Films.”

Made under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ has been written and directed by Dominic Arun.

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the role of a superhero in the film. Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian and Sandy also play prominent roles in the movie.

‘Lokah Chapter 1’ was released in theatres on August 28, 2025. The film has garnered praise from critics and viewers after its release. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: entertainmentLokahlokah-chapter-2superhero-filmTovino Thomas

