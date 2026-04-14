DYK Akshay Kumar’s Son Aarav Was Scared Of Vidya Balan For Years After Bhool Bhulaiyaa: ‘It’s Manjulika Standing…’

Akshay Kumar is all set to return in a horror-comedy avatar once again. His upcoming film “Bhoot Bangla” is slated to hit theatres soon. Directed by Priyadarshan, the duo is reuniting after nearly 14 years. Speaking at a promotional event in Delhi, Akshay opened up about the film, saying it’s not just meant to scare but is a complete entertainment package.

What makes it interesting is that the film blends horror with fantasy elements. Akshay also explained the difference between “Bhoot Bangla” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa.” He said, “Bhoot Bangla” is a horror-fantasy film that feels quite like a Disney-style movie, whereas “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” was more of a psychological thriller. In that film, it initially seems like someone is possessed, but later it turns out to be a story centered around mental health.

Why was Aarav scared of Vidya Balan?

According to Akshay, “Bhoot Bangla” features an actual ghost and its story, making it appealing even for children. During the event, he also shared a funny anecdote about his son Aarav Bhatia. He revealed that when Aarav first watched “Bhool Bhulaiyaa,” he was genuinely scared of Vidya Balan.

Akshay laughed as he said, “He was scared of Vidya for nearly six years.” Whenever she visited their home, Aarav would avoid meeting her.

Aarav feared her for 6 years

Not only that, he would even avoid looking into her eyes, thinking that it was Manjulika standing in front of him, not Vidya Balan. Akshay shared that he had to repeatedly explain to his son that she was not Manjulika but Vidya, and a very kind person. However, fears rooted in a child’s mind don’t fade easily, which is why Aarav took a long time to overcome it. The story left everyone at the event in splits.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa” became a trendsetter for horror-comedy

This incident clearly shows the deep impact “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” had on audiences. Earlier, Akshay and Priyadarshan had also spoken about the film’s success. Priyadarshan said it was a new experiment at the time, but they were confident it would work. Eventually, it became a trendsetter for the horror-comedy genre.

Akshay added that he signed the film purely based on his trust in Priyadarshan. “I didn’t even read the script—I just trusted him,” he said.

“Bhoot Bangla” cleared by the censor board with cuts

That trust paid off, making the film a big success. Now, there is tremendous excitement among audiences for “Bhoot Bangla” as well. The trailer has received a strong response. After a few minor changes, the censor board has granted it a U/A 16+ certificate. The film was initially submitted for certification on April 2, where some objections were raised over certain words and scenes. After making the necessary edits, it received final approval on April 11. Its runtime is approximately 2 hours, 44 minutes, and 52 seconds.

Bhoot Bangla Release Date

The film’s release date has also been slightly shifted. It was earlier scheduled for April 10 but will now release in theatres on April 17. A paid preview show will be held on April 16 at 9 PM.

The film stars Akshay Kumar alongside Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu. With their impeccable comic timing and strong performances, the cast is all set to both scare and entertain audiences. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

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