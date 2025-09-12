LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ek Chatur Naar Movie Review: Hilarious Twists, Clever Comedy, And Fun That Keeps You Guessing!

Ek Chatur Naar Movie Review: Hilarious Twists, Clever Comedy, And Fun That Keeps You Guessing!

Umesh Shukla’s Ek Chatur Naar reinvents the crime thriller with suspense, dark humor, and a street-smart heroine. Divya Khosla and Neil Nitin Mukesh deliver stellar performances, while the witty, unpredictable plot and authentic Lucknow setting make it an engaging cinematic ride.

Ek Chatur Naar Review: Witty Comedy And Musical Brilliance (Pc: X)
Ek Chatur Naar Review: Witty Comedy And Musical Brilliance (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 12, 2025 12:54:13 IST

The recent directorial project of Umesh Shukla, Ek Chatur Naar, with the actors Divya Khosla and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead as the cast, makes a refreshing twist on the conventional crime thriller genre. Avoiding the typical hero-villain dynamic, the movie explores the morally gray world of its characters and makes the movie both an interesting and, at times, unpredictable viewing experience.

Divya Khosla also plays a role as Mamata, a hyperbolic woman in Lucknow slum who is playing a high-stakes game of wit following the accidental meeting with a strong businessman, Abhishek Verma, played by Neil Nitin Mukesh. The fact that the movie manages to combine suspense and dark humor is its strength as it keeps the audience on their toes as the plot unfolds.

Ek Chatur Naar The Leading Actors’ Performance

Both main actors have given fantastic performances, and they have shouldered the film on their shoulders. Divya Khosla as Mamta gives a varied performance of light comedy to emotional intensity. Her description of the strong-willed and independent woman is very realistic and interesting. She has successfully made a credible and convincing performance of a character that is a combination of desperation and smarts hence making her addictive despite her ethically questionable deeds.

Neil Nitin Mukesh as Abhishek Verma is also convincing. He does it well by painting the character in gray tones, which makes the cat-and-mouse dynamic even deeper. The chemistry between Mukesh and Khosla is palpable on-screen and their rivalry, which is perpetual, and they one-up each other is the heart of the story.

Ek Chatur Naar A Story That Blends Humor and Thrill

The successful combination of suspense and comedy is the most prominent feature of the film. Director Umesh Shukla skillfully manages these genres and it never seems like the film is too heavy or predictable. The dark humor comes in and out of the story, adding some lightness to it without taking away the tension.

The movie is distinguished by the very unusual way of telling a crime story in which the heroine is not a typical hero but a survivor relying on her wits to achieve success. The supporting cast, such as Sushant Singh as a lothsome cop and Zakir Hussain as a hammy politician also adds to the quirky and entertaining mood of the film.

.Also Read: Demon Slayer Infinity Castle X Review: Fans Reveal What Works, What Fails And Is It Truly Worth Hype?

Tags: Divya Khossla KumarEk Chatur NaarNeil Nitin Mukesh

RELATED News

How Yami Gautam’s Inconventional Choices Have Been Her Winning Formula: Stands Undisputed In Her Own League
Mirai Movie Review: Teja Sajja’s Telugu Film Delivers Surprises, Hits, and Misses, What You Need To Know
Delhi High Court protects Personality Rights of Abhishek Bachchan, restrains unauthorised use of his name, voice, image
Bigg Boss 19 Day 18 Highlights: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down, Nehal Chudasama Shocking Allegation Sparks Explosive House Clash
Box Office Collection: Baaghi 4 Vs The Conjuring Vs The Bengal Files Clash In Weekend Battle For Top Spot

LATEST NEWS

Congress Posts AI Generated Video Of PM Modi And His Mother Slamming Him Of Vote Chori, Watch
Prioritizing Quality and Patient Safety with Digital Transformation, RS Pondok Indah Group Becomes First in Indonesia to Achieve HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7
Meet David Ellison, Billionaire Hollywood Producer Whose Father Larry Ellison Is Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India, Afghanistan Lead Early Battles, Net Run Rates in Spotlight
Ethiopians Jemal Mekonen, defending champion Alemaddis Eyayu headline Delhi Half Marathon
Letter warns of bomb threat, Delhi High Court proceedings disrupted: Sources
Ek Chatur Naar Movie Review: Hilarious Twists, Clever Comedy, And Fun That Keeps You Guessing!
India-France hold 17th Meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism
Big Jackpot For This Country, Could Become Europe’s ‘Saudi Arabia’ As It Finds Treasure Worth Thousands Of Crores In…
Bihar Woman Killed Over Dowry, Mother Collapses And Dies: Another Suicide In Maharashtra Reported
Ek Chatur Naar Movie Review: Hilarious Twists, Clever Comedy, And Fun That Keeps You Guessing!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ek Chatur Naar Movie Review: Hilarious Twists, Clever Comedy, And Fun That Keeps You Guessing!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ek Chatur Naar Movie Review: Hilarious Twists, Clever Comedy, And Fun That Keeps You Guessing!
Ek Chatur Naar Movie Review: Hilarious Twists, Clever Comedy, And Fun That Keeps You Guessing!
Ek Chatur Naar Movie Review: Hilarious Twists, Clever Comedy, And Fun That Keeps You Guessing!
Ek Chatur Naar Movie Review: Hilarious Twists, Clever Comedy, And Fun That Keeps You Guessing!

QUICK LINKS