LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Starrer Roars Past Rs 20 Cr Mark!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Starrer Roars Past Rs 20 Cr Mark!

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewana Ki Deewaniyat emerges as a surprise hit, earning ₹22.75 crore in just 3 days. With strong word-of-mouth and festive buzz, the romantic drama shows remarkable stability and cements its position as a box office success.

Ek Deewana Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa’s Romance Crosses ₹20 Crore Mark (Pc: X)
Ek Deewana Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa’s Romance Crosses ₹20 Crore Mark (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 24, 2025 09:55:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Starrer Roars Past Rs 20 Cr Mark!

Ek Deewana Ki Deewaniyat, a romantic drama featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has quickly become the dark horse in this festive season by crossing the Rs. 20 crore net mark within its first three days of release. The movie, which tells the obsessive and passionate love story, has just come into the box office with a fiercely competitive release scheduled for this time of year and surprised trade analysts with a resilient performance.

The opening figures have been very good attributable to the holiday excitement and have shown an even better hold across subsequent weekdays, evidencing that the audience is positively receptive to and spreading very good word of mouth about the film, especially among younger Tier 2 and Tier 3 city dwellers.

The movie’s current position stands at an estimated domestic net collection of Rs. 22.75 crores on Day 3, a remarkable figure considering that it has lesser screens than the competitor at the box office. This early success firmly positions the Milap Zaveri directorial for a ‘Hit’ verdict, confirming the audience’s appetite for intense, musical love stories.

You Might Be Interested In

Third Day Collection Resilience

The collections of the film show a high degree of stability on a day-by-day basis. It started its journey with approximately ₹9.00 crore net collection on Day 1 (Tuesday), riding high on initial festive fervor. Day 2 (Wednesday) saw a natural dip, but a strong collection in the range of ₹7.75 crores.

The key for Day 3 (Thursday) was another ₹6.00 crore, putting the movie very comfortably past the ₹20 crore far mark with a total now standing at 22.75 crores. From these trends, it can be made out that the storyline and music of the film have clicked with the intended audience, leading to footfalls being sustained even after the exempted holiday.

Harshvardhan Rane’s Box Office Return

This box office victory, however, is a great landmark in Harshvardhan Rane’s career for the fact that it has literally taken off on the wings of the mammoth cult following his last romantic film, Sanam Teri Kasam, had amassed over years.

This success really depicts the drawing power of the actor in extreme romance genre. For Sonam Bajwa, this is a step toward making a mark in this growing Hindi film industry. 

Fresh chemistry among the actors, added with the well-loved musical score of the film, is working out as a successful formula and hopefully indicates a marvelous prospect for the film as it enters this crucial weekend.

Also Read: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 2 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane–Sonam Bajwa’s Romance Nears Rs 15 Cr Despite Thamma Clash!

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 9:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ek Deewana Ki Deewaniyat box officeHarshvardhan Ranesonam bajwa

RELATED News

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 3: Dinesh Vijan’s MHCU Film Faces 47% Drop Yet Storms Past Rs 50 Crore Mark

Writers Guild plans to oppose Paramount-Warner Bros merger, Bloomberg News reports

Prabhas’ Birthday Surprise: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Releases First Audio Teaser Of His Upcoming Movie ‘Spirit’

Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They Call Him OG’ Hits This OTT Platform: When And Where To Watch

LATEST NEWS

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia away from team to attend personal matter

Who Is Changpeng Zhao? Why Trump Pardoned The Binance Founder, What Was His Crime And What It Means For Crypto In US

UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Black Mold Found In Sanitary Pads: Viral Video Sparks Global Health Scare, Watch

Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Morning Bid: Spotlight on CPI before APEC whirlwind

BRIEF-X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing Of $135 Million Underwritten Public Offering At $2.90 Per Share

Andhra Bus Fire: 20 Killed, 42 Onboard, What Happed That Lead A Private Bus Catch Fire At Midnight?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Starrer Roars Past Rs 20 Cr Mark!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Starrer Roars Past Rs 20 Cr Mark!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Starrer Roars Past Rs 20 Cr Mark!
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Starrer Roars Past Rs 20 Cr Mark!
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Starrer Roars Past Rs 20 Cr Mark!
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Starrer Roars Past Rs 20 Cr Mark!

QUICK LINKS