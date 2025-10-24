Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Starrer Roars Past Rs 20 Cr Mark!

Ek Deewana Ki Deewaniyat, a romantic drama featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has quickly become the dark horse in this festive season by crossing the Rs. 20 crore net mark within its first three days of release. The movie, which tells the obsessive and passionate love story, has just come into the box office with a fiercely competitive release scheduled for this time of year and surprised trade analysts with a resilient performance.

The opening figures have been very good attributable to the holiday excitement and have shown an even better hold across subsequent weekdays, evidencing that the audience is positively receptive to and spreading very good word of mouth about the film, especially among younger Tier 2 and Tier 3 city dwellers.

The movie’s current position stands at an estimated domestic net collection of Rs. 22.75 crores on Day 3, a remarkable figure considering that it has lesser screens than the competitor at the box office. This early success firmly positions the Milap Zaveri directorial for a ‘Hit’ verdict, confirming the audience’s appetite for intense, musical love stories.

Third Day Collection Resilience

The collections of the film show a high degree of stability on a day-by-day basis. It started its journey with approximately ₹9.00 crore net collection on Day 1 (Tuesday), riding high on initial festive fervor. Day 2 (Wednesday) saw a natural dip, but a strong collection in the range of ₹7.75 crores.

The key for Day 3 (Thursday) was another ₹6.00 crore, putting the movie very comfortably past the ₹20 crore far mark with a total now standing at 22.75 crores. From these trends, it can be made out that the storyline and music of the film have clicked with the intended audience, leading to footfalls being sustained even after the exempted holiday.

Harshvardhan Rane’s Box Office Return

This box office victory, however, is a great landmark in Harshvardhan Rane’s career for the fact that it has literally taken off on the wings of the mammoth cult following his last romantic film, Sanam Teri Kasam, had amassed over years.

This success really depicts the drawing power of the actor in extreme romance genre. For Sonam Bajwa, this is a step toward making a mark in this growing Hindi film industry.

Fresh chemistry among the actors, added with the well-loved musical score of the film, is working out as a successful formula and hopefully indicates a marvelous prospect for the film as it enters this crucial weekend.

