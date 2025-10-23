LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 2 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa's Romance Nears Rs 15 Cr Despite Thamma Clash!

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat emerges as a surprise Diwali hit, earning nearly ₹15 crore in two days despite competing with Thamma. Strong word of mouth, emotional storytelling, and chart-topping music drive its impressive box office run.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 2 Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane–Sonam Bajwa’s Romantic Drama Nears ₹15 Cr Despite Thamma Clash (Pc: X)
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 23, 2025 11:08:14 IST

The romantic-drama film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’, emerged as the dark horse of the Diwali weekend, showing great box office strength against the mega-budget horror comedy ‘Thamma’. Early estimates for the second day suggest the film is holding extremely strong, which will take the two-day domestic net gross upwards of ₹15 crore, sealing the unconventional pairing’s commercial success.

All this comes despite the Milap Zaveri-directed film getting mixed-to-negative critical reviews, showing that good music and emotional appeals can triumph over poor reviews. The above mains have great traction among Tier-2 and Tier-3 centers during festivities and have the benefit of word of mouth.

Weekend Box Office Trends

Though the fierce competition at the box office has left the audience divided, ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ has managed to find a place of its own. The film reportedly netted a total of ₹8.50 crore on its opening day, effectively a double-digit start for a film that was outscreamed by its rival.

The same momentum carried through on Day 2, a working day, with the film sustaining a very good collection estimate of about ₹6.50 to ₹7.50 crores taking the running total close to ₹15 crores.

These trends suggest that the film has found willing audiences in the intense romance genre, especially in light of the new interest being generated in Harshvardhan Rane after the re-release of his debut hit.

Clash Strategy And Success

A clash between ‘Thamma’ and ‘Deewaniyat’ showcased the divisions in audience choices. ‘Thamma’ was supported heavily by a known franchise along with a major star, thereby taking a lion’s share of the multiplex as well as family audiences.

On the other hand, ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ targeted single screens and youth-centric viewership. The film leverages an unexplored aspect by being unapologetically melodramatic and having chart-busting music as well as very good on-screen chemistry between Rane and Bajwa among its strong points to tap the audience.

The movie is now reputed to cross its original lifetime estimates during its long opening weekend, which suggests that even within the backdrop of a very crowded festive window, unique content can find its audience and earn significant revenues.

Also Read: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Film Shines Despite Thamma Clash!

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 11:06 AM IST
