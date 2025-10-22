LIVE TV
Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list china
Home > Entertainment > Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Film Shines Despite Thamma Clash!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Film Shines Despite Thamma Clash!

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat surprises audiences on Day 1, netting ₹8.50 crore. Despite clashing with Thamma, the romantic drama wins hearts with its music, emotional storyline, and strong word-of-mouth, marking a commendable Diwali opening.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office: Romantic Drama Shines Amid Thamma Clash(Pc: X)
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office: Romantic Drama Shines Amid Thamma Clash(Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 22, 2025 13:41:52 IST

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Film Shines Despite Thamma Clash!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office Collection: The Diwali 2025 box office war set up a David and Goliath situation, with the offbeat romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat clashing against the drenched ghost-comedy, Thamma. In a major upset against the more widely predicted trade reports that tilted in favor of Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s picture has surprised everyone by collecting a remarkable amount on opening day. 

In India, on Tuesday, October 21, the Milap Zaveri-directed film netted an estimated ₹8.50. Thamma was leading in collections, no doubt, but this romantic film, with a lower screen count and budget, has proven that if a film has great content and music, it can pull audiences into a festive box-office contest. First numbers show that the film has had a commendable opening, hinting, however, upon a new pair and the strength of its emotional storyline.

Diwali Clash Collection Dynamics

Even amidst the all-encompassing landscape of competition, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat rowed out itself a considerable enough niche. Reviews are pouring in hailing its opening day earnings as a win, an impressive hold against an entry from an established horror-comedy franchise-and that is quite an opening!

Seems to suggest that the emotional, musical content of the romantic drama is something that has found much resonance with audiences in tier-2 centers and urban pockets that appreciate intense love stories.

Occupancy Trends and Audience Connect

The film had its day one business propelled by the positive occupancy trends as it progressed into the daylight hours. Hindi occupancy of the film stood at a total of 39.51 percent. The most important growth spurt placed itself in the afternoon and evening slots.

In that period, audience numbers climbed sharply, indicating that the word-of-mouth spread rapidly in the very few hours after the opening runs. This momentum is vital to ensure the collections kept rolling in through the extended holiday weekend, and it shows that audiences are resonating with the onscreen chemistry between Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa and the film’s chart-topping soundtrack.

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 1:20 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Ek Deewane Ki DeewaniyatHarshvardhan Ranesonam bajwa

‘India’s Russian Oil Imports To Drop’, Claims US President Donald Trump After Phone Call With Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Video: President Droupadi Murmu’s Helicopter Gets Stuck On Helipad During Sabarimala Visit, What Exactly Happened

TABLE-Takara Leben Real Estate Investment<3492.T>-6 MTH results

QUICK LINKS