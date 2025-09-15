Emmys 2025: 'The Traitors' bags award for Best Reality Competition program
Emmys 2025: 'The Traitors' bags award for Best Reality Competition program

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 06:50:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): If you are a fan of ‘The Traitors’, then there’s a great news for you.

‘The Traitors’ on Sunday night bagged its second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, as per Deadline.

Also nominated in the category were MTV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, CBS’ The Amazing Race and Survivor and Bravo’s Top Chef.

Handed the award by Netflix star Leanne Morgan, host Alan Cumming said, “Thanks to everyone who watches the show, thanks to all the people who have Traitors parties and dress up as me. We see you, we love you.”

He also thanked the “crazy cast” as well as its crew in Scotland, “who had to understand the concept that the Scottish summer is sometimes oxymoronic”, and NBCUniversal execs Francis Berwick and Sharon Vuong.

“It’s a difficult time we live in, but it’s so great that our show brings a little bit of joy into this life,” Cumming added.

It takes The Traitors to five wins for the year after picking up four awards at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys. In fact, the show has won all five Emmys it was nominated for this year. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

QUICK LINKS