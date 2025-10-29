Emraan Hashmi Defends Haq, Calls It a Women-Centric Film Without Religious Agenda

Our well-known Bollywood actor’s movie Haq, starring Yami Gautam, was highly anticipated. Haq movie will be released on 7 November 2025. This film’s script is based on the Shah Bano Begum Case and Her Fight in favor of justice for Ahmed Khan, her husband, who divorced her. Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq has stirred controversy due to its subject matter.

Emraan Hashmi defends Haq amid controversy

In this film, Emraan Hashmi is the leading actor along with Yami Gautam, where he defended the project, in clear words that this movie carries no religious agenda. He further emphasized that the story revolves around Shah Bano’s identity as an Indian Muslim. Speaking to ANI about the same, he said: “Shah Bano said ‘Mai Musalman hu hindustani aurat hu pehle and ‘I should get my maintenance under secular law and constitutional law. Beyond Muslim personal law. It became a landmark case; Shah Bano was fighting for a lot of women, for different generations to come.”

Emraan Hashmi calls himself a ‘liberal Muslim’

During the same interaction, the well-known lead actor Emraan Hashmi informed focuses on women’s rights and addressed the question of their dignity. He explained that he is a liberal Muslim. He also added that the movie doesn’t portray the community in a negative light. As he said:

“As a liberal Muslim, I can say that I had no problems with the viewpoint of the film. Because we are not maligning any community, if we were, I wouldn’t have done this film. I married Parveen, who is a Hindu. Meri family mein mere bete puja bhi karte hai, namaaz bhi padhte hai. This is my secular upbringing. So, from my point of view, I am watching this film.”