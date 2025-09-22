LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "Everyone thought I was crazy": Sylvester Stallone wished to reprise 'Rambo' with AI de-ageing

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 13:26:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 22 (ANI): It might have been decades since Sylvester Stallone first stepped in as the fearless war veteran John Rambo, but the actor always wanted to return to play the character one more time.

In a recent interview, Sylvester Stallone revealed having an idea for a ‘Rambo’ prequel, where he wanted to experiment with artificial intelligence to de-age his character.

“Everyone thought I was crazy. AI is sophisticated enough to go through Saigon to see him at 18 years old and basically use the same image. So it isn’t as big a stretch,” he said, as quoted by Variety.

Noting that the character of John Rambo won’t be easy for any actor to play, Stallone added, “It’s very, very hard. He may do a stellar job, but you’re overcoming this because I went through it with ‘Get Carter.’ Everyone loves the original, and then you’re always fighting that prejudice.”

Stallone’s comments come at a time when a ‘Rambo’ prequel is said to be in the pipeline, with Noah Centineo in the lead role.

Earlier in 2022, the actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and shared that he wanted the Rambo prequel to happen like a Ken Burns documentary. “He’s this outgoing guy, football captain, and then you see why he becomes Rambo. But what they want to do is a modern-day story where I pass the torch. That’s getting close,” Stallone explained.

Meanwhile, the Noah Centineo starrer ‘Rambo’ is not the only film in works. Peter Farrelly will also present the ‘Rocky’ making-of drama ‘I Play Rocky’ with Anthony Ippolito in the lead, as per Variety.

Nonetheless, Sylvester Stallone is set to bring his memoir, ‘The Steps’, on May 5, 2026. On the work front, he was recently seen in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: entertainment newshollywoodrambo-prequelSylvester Stallonetulsa-king-3

