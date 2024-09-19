Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

‘F*** You, I Don’t Know? Next Question’- Throwback To When Adam Driver Got Pissed Over Ferrari Action Scenes

Driver was at the festival to receive the Special EnergaCamerimage Award for an Actor and to introduce Ferrari, one of the films competing in the festival's Main Competition.

‘F*** You, I Don’t Know? Next Question’- Throwback To When Adam Driver Got Pissed Over Ferrari Action Scenes

Actor Adam Driver angrily responded to an audience member who criticized his new film Ferrari as “cheesy.” The 39-year-old actor stars as the iconic motor racing driver and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari in the upcoming biographical drama Ferrari, directed by Michael Mann, according to a report by Mirror.co.uk.

The film, based on the 1991 biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine, depicts Ferrari during the summer of 1957 as he leads his team through a significant car race across Italy.

With a cast that includes Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, and Patrick Dempsey, Ferrari is already generating Oscar buzz, and Driver is receiving high praise for his portrayal of the complex Ferrari.

During a Q&A session after a screening at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival, Driver faced a challenging question about his performance. An audience member asked, “What do you think about the crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic, and, I must say, cheesy to me. What do you think?”

Driver, visibly upset, responded curtly, saying, “F*** you, I don’t know? Next question.”

adam driver Hold On To Me Darling hollywood news Megalopolis morning joe Trending news

