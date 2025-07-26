Home > Entertainment > Fahadh Faasil Does Not Want To Discuss Pushpa 2 Failure: I Have Failed With A Big Film

Fahadh Faasil Does Not Want To Discuss Pushpa 2 Failure: I Have Failed With A Big Film

Fahadh Faasil admitted he “failed with a big film” last year, widely believed to be Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor, known for his honesty, addressed the criticism of his role as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, saying he’s learned and moved on. Despite the setback, Fahadh remains one of South cinema’s top stars.

Fahadh Faasil
Fahadh Faasil

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 26, 2025 19:14:56 IST

Fahadh Faasil, usually a powerhouse on screen, didn’t sugarcoat things in a recent chat—he straight up admitted he dropped the ball with a major film last year.

No, he didn’t name names, but it appears he was talking about Pushpa 2: The Rule. Fans were already grumbling about his character, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, being underwhelming in the first movie, and now the sequel isn’t exactly generating fireworks either.

Did Fahadh Faasil take a dig at Pushpa 2? 

Fahadh’s been keeping a low profile, skipping the usual promo circus for the film, which just adds fuel to the fire.

During the interview, Fahadh stated, “In the past year, I have failed with a major motion picture. I therefore do not wish to discuss the movie. Leave things alone when you have no control over them. Fahadh added, “Take your lesson” without naming the movie. 

Despite this rough patch, Fahadh’s still one of the top-earning actors in South Indian cinema. He’s juggling projects in Tamil and Telugu, while continuing to play major roles in Malayalam movies. The man’s not slowing down—if anything, he’s doubling down. 

Fahadh Faasil’s dream to become an UBER driver

Fahadh Faasil, while out promoting Maareesan with Vadivelu, got real about what he might do when his acting days are over. In this chat with THR India, he straight-up said he’d love nothing more than to just drive an Uber in Barcelona once the film industry is done with him.

He didn’t gloss over it, either. When asked if he still dreams about running an Uber in Barcelona, he was like, “Absolutely.” Turns out, he was there just a few months back, so the idea’s still fresh.

He joked about it, sure, but you could tell he meant it. For Fahadh, there’s something genuinely beautiful about helping people get where they need to go—witnessing their journeys, even if it’s just from the driver’s seat.

He says he grabs any chance he gets to do that, and honestly, it’s his time away from the spotlight. 

ALSO READ: Check The Real Reason Why Prithviraj Said No To Karan Johar For Bombay Talkies, Actor Calls It ‘Missed Opportunity’

Tags: Fahadh Faasilpushpa 2trending news

RELATED News

Did Vidhu Vinod Chopra Take A Dig At Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan? As They Become Successful, All Of Them Change
Lebanese Musician Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Tributes Pour In For Son Of Icon Fayrouz
Diljit Dosanjh Bids Emotional Farewell As ‘Border 2’ Wraps; Varun Dhawan And Ahaan Shetty Shower Heartfelt Wishes
Shocking Exit! Garvita Sadhwani Bids Adieu To ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’
Akshay Kumar Says Public Fallout With Paresh Rawal Over Hera Pheri 3 Was Not A PR Stunt

LATEST NEWS

Ashlyn Watkins to Step Away from Basketball, Eyes Return in 2026-27 Season
750,000 Return to Afghanistan from Iran Amid a Journey of Hardship
Fahadh Faasil Does Not Want To Discuss Pushpa 2 Failure: I Have Failed With A Big Film
Pape Matar Sarr Shines as Tottenham Draw 2-2 with Wycombe in Crucial Pre-Season Encounter
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 27): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need To Know About The Schedule
British Lawmakers Want United Kingdom to Acknowledge Palestinian State
End Sawan 2025 With Divine Energy: 5 Auspicious and Sacred Items Every Devotee Should Bring Home For Prosperity and Protection
Why Steph Curry Believes NBA Stars Deserve More Than Just Big Salaries ?
Bihar Elections 2025: Chirag Paswan Lashes Out At Nitish Kumar Ahead of Assembly Polls
Fahadh Faasil Does Not Want To Discuss Pushpa 2 Failure: I Have Failed With A Big Film

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fahadh Faasil Does Not Want To Discuss Pushpa 2 Failure: I Have Failed With A Big Film

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fahadh Faasil Does Not Want To Discuss Pushpa 2 Failure: I Have Failed With A Big Film
Fahadh Faasil Does Not Want To Discuss Pushpa 2 Failure: I Have Failed With A Big Film
Fahadh Faasil Does Not Want To Discuss Pushpa 2 Failure: I Have Failed With A Big Film
Fahadh Faasil Does Not Want To Discuss Pushpa 2 Failure: I Have Failed With A Big Film

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?