Fahadh Faasil Does Not Want To Discuss Pushpa 2 Failure: I Have Failed With A Big Film

Fahadh Faasil, usually a powerhouse on screen, didn’t sugarcoat things in a recent chat—he straight up admitted he dropped the ball with a major film last year.

No, he didn’t name names, but it appears he was talking about Pushpa 2: The Rule. Fans were already grumbling about his character, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, being underwhelming in the first movie, and now the sequel isn’t exactly generating fireworks either.

Did Fahadh Faasil take a dig at Pushpa 2?

Fahadh’s been keeping a low profile, skipping the usual promo circus for the film, which just adds fuel to the fire.

“I’ve failed with the big film in the last one year, so I don’t want to talk about the film. When something is not in your control, so just leave it.” – #FahadhFaasil | #Pushpa2 pic.twitter.com/gAuViQAzqp — Whynot Cinemas (@whynotcinemass_) July 25, 2025

During the interview, Fahadh stated, “In the past year, I have failed with a major motion picture. I therefore do not wish to discuss the movie. Leave things alone when you have no control over them. Fahadh added, “Take your lesson” without naming the movie.

Despite this rough patch, Fahadh’s still one of the top-earning actors in South Indian cinema. He’s juggling projects in Tamil and Telugu, while continuing to play major roles in Malayalam movies. The man’s not slowing down—if anything, he’s doubling down.

Fahadh Faasil’s dream to become an UBER driver

Fahadh Faasil, while out promoting Maareesan with Vadivelu, got real about what he might do when his acting days are over. In this chat with THR India, he straight-up said he’d love nothing more than to just drive an Uber in Barcelona once the film industry is done with him.

He didn’t gloss over it, either. When asked if he still dreams about running an Uber in Barcelona, he was like, “Absolutely.” Turns out, he was there just a few months back, so the idea’s still fresh.

He joked about it, sure, but you could tell he meant it. For Fahadh, there’s something genuinely beautiful about helping people get where they need to go—witnessing their journeys, even if it’s just from the driver’s seat.

He says he grabs any chance he gets to do that, and honestly, it’s his time away from the spotlight.

ALSO READ: Check The Real Reason Why Prithviraj Said No To Karan Johar For Bombay Talkies, Actor Calls It ‘Missed Opportunity’