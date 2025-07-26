‘Fantastic Four’ Rises To Rs 5 Crore As ‘Saiyaara’ Extends Its Box Office Dominance

Marvel Studios’ much-awaited reboot, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, hit Indian theaters on Friday, July 25, hoping to spark a new beginning for the legendary superhero squad.

On its first day of release, the film, which starred Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman and Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, brought in about Rs 5.10 crore (net India). Saiyaara, the romantic drama by Mohit Suri, is ruling the box office currently and has already touched the Rs 190 crore mark in a period of eight days, so although it’s a humble beginning for an MCU launch, it’s contending with stiff competition.

The vastly disparate box office results reflect current dynamics in India, whereby even the most globally recognized Hollywood brand names can be relatively dwarfed at times by material from other domestic sources, especially sentiment-driven love sagas.

Superhero Challenges: Challenged by Domestic Waves

The comparatively modest opening of The Fantastic Four: First Steps emphasizes an increasing trend wherein Hollywood tentpole movies, especially superhero franchises, must struggle against formidable local releases in India. Although MCU has always boasted a large fan following in the past, the sheer cultural connect and emotional resonance provided by Saiyaara have been an irresistible force.

The Day 1 numbers of Fantastic Four, although respectable, lag behind other recent Hollywood titles such as James Gunn’s Superman (Rs 6.75 crore) and Jurassic World: Rebirth (Rs 8.25 crore), signifying a changed audience preference. The 55.5% occupancy of English shows of the film, and better hold shown by the night and evening shows, indicates that although there is a loyal niche market for Hollywood blockbusters, the mass audience remains gripped by the Saiyaara phenomenon.

‘Saiyaara’s’ Unstoppable Ascent: A Bollywood Phenomenon

Contrary to The Fantastic Four’s lukewarm opening, Saiyaara has well and truly become a certified blockbuster. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer romantic drama has gone against all odds, continuing its dream run at the box office.

On its second Friday, the movie added an estimated Rs 18 crore, taking its total collection over Rs 190 crore and becoming the third highest grossing Hindi movie of 2025 in eight days.

Its sustained performance, even during weekdays, and stunning hold, owe to the powerful emotional plot, top-track music, and new chemistry of its star leads. Saiyaara’s stupendous success is a strong testimony to the timeless popularity of well-written, common-man Bollywood tales that tug at the hearts of the masses, able to dominate the box office scene even when pitted against global cinematic behemoths.

