Home > Entertainment > ‘Fantastic Four’ Rises To Rs 5 Crore As ‘Saiyaara’ Extends Its Box Office Dominance

‘Fantastic Four’ Rises To Rs 5 Crore As ‘Saiyaara’ Extends Its Box Office Dominance

Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps opened with ₹5.10 crore in India, but Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara continues its box office dominance, crossing ₹190 crore in just 8 days. The emotional Bollywood drama outshines even global superhero franchises, proving the power of local content and heart-driven storytelling.

Fantastic Four opens at ₹5.1 crore, but Saiyaara reigns with ₹190 crore and counting.
Fantastic Four opens at ₹5.1 crore, but Saiyaara reigns with ₹190 crore and counting.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 26, 2025 12:46:26 IST

Marvel Studios’ much-awaited reboot, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, hit Indian theaters on Friday, July 25, hoping to spark a new beginning for the legendary superhero squad. 

On its first day of release, the film, which starred Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman and Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, brought in about Rs 5.10 crore (net India). Saiyaara, the romantic drama by Mohit Suri, is ruling the box office currently and has already touched the Rs 190 crore mark in a period of eight days, so although it’s a humble beginning for an MCU launch, it’s contending with stiff competition.

The vastly disparate box office results reflect current dynamics in India, whereby even the most globally recognized Hollywood brand names can be relatively dwarfed at times by material from other domestic sources, especially sentiment-driven love sagas.

Superhero Challenges: Challenged by Domestic Waves

The comparatively modest opening of The Fantastic Four: First Steps emphasizes an increasing trend wherein Hollywood tentpole movies, especially superhero franchises, must struggle against formidable local releases in India. Although MCU has always boasted a large fan following in the past, the sheer cultural connect and emotional resonance provided by Saiyaara have been an irresistible force. 

The Day 1 numbers of Fantastic Four, although respectable, lag behind other recent Hollywood titles such as James Gunn’s Superman (Rs 6.75 crore) and Jurassic World: Rebirth (Rs 8.25 crore), signifying a changed audience preference. The 55.5% occupancy of English shows of the film, and better hold shown by the night and evening shows, indicates that although there is a loyal niche market for Hollywood blockbusters, the mass audience remains gripped by the Saiyaara phenomenon.

‘Saiyaara’s’ Unstoppable Ascent: A Bollywood Phenomenon

Contrary to The Fantastic Four’s lukewarm opening, Saiyaara has well and truly become a certified blockbuster. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer romantic drama has gone against all odds, continuing its dream run at the box office. 

On its second Friday, the movie added an estimated Rs 18 crore, taking its total collection over Rs 190 crore and becoming the third highest grossing Hindi movie of 2025 in eight days. 

Its sustained performance, even during weekdays, and stunning hold, owe to the powerful emotional plot, top-track music, and new chemistry of its star leads. Saiyaara’s stupendous success is a strong testimony to the timeless popularity of well-written, common-man Bollywood tales that tug at the hearts of the masses, able to dominate the box office scene even when pitted against global cinematic behemoths.

Also Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps X Fan Reviews, A Cosmic Hit Or Miss?

Tags: Fantastic Four First StepsMarvel India releaseSaiyaara

RELATED News

South Park Delivers A ‘Terribly Sorry’ To Trump, And The Internet Explodes
The Unsung Hero: How One Chennai Theatre Saved ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’
Internal War At HYBE: Was Fear Of NewJeans Rivaling BTS Behind Min Hee-jin’s Removal?
Crying for ‘Saiyaara’: Are Viral Theatre Reactions Genuine or a Paid Act?
‘Gold Is Forged In Fire’: Farah Khan Applauds Radhika Madan’s Grit During Grueling Shoot

LATEST NEWS

Ebere Eze Shines, Daniel Muñoz Scores as Palace Cruise to 3-0 Win Over Crawley
Daniil Medvedev’s Tempers Flare Amid Early Exit
“American-Born Babies Are American”: Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to End Birthright Citizenship
Two Andhra Pradesh DSPs Killed in Tragic Road Crash at Yadadri
Germany, France, United Kingdom Urge Immediate Ceasefire and More Aid in Gaza
‘Fantastic Four’ Rises To Rs 5 Crore As ‘Saiyaara’ Extends Its Box Office Dominance
Which Home Loan Is Right For You? Avoid Hidden Charges By Reading The Fine Print
IGNOU Appoints Prof Uma Kanjilal as first Woman Vice‑Chancellor
Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 15,000 Pension Hike For Journalists In Bihar, Says ‘Khayal Rakh Rahe’
Why did Kashish Mittal leave IAS and Microsoft to follow Classical Music?
‘Fantastic Four’ Rises To Rs 5 Crore As ‘Saiyaara’ Extends Its Box Office Dominance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Fantastic Four’ Rises To Rs 5 Crore As ‘Saiyaara’ Extends Its Box Office Dominance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Fantastic Four’ Rises To Rs 5 Crore As ‘Saiyaara’ Extends Its Box Office Dominance
‘Fantastic Four’ Rises To Rs 5 Crore As ‘Saiyaara’ Extends Its Box Office Dominance
‘Fantastic Four’ Rises To Rs 5 Crore As ‘Saiyaara’ Extends Its Box Office Dominance
‘Fantastic Four’ Rises To Rs 5 Crore As ‘Saiyaara’ Extends Its Box Office Dominance

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?